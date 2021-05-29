Late May Diaries

May 29th, 2021

12:18 AM

Dearest of diaries. Where did all the time go?

It’s midnight. He reminds me of Pete Davidson in the movie. Even the way he dresses, in dark skinny jeans and a bright yellow hoodie, reminds me of Pete. And old friends.

It’s been over a year since I have held an actual, socialized, in-person, non-obligated conversation with anybody other than le beau or my family. That’s, like, four people. I haven’t seen or spoken to anybody for over a year. And honestly. I’m ready to make the move to a cabin in the woods.

I suggested he move on down to be our friend. Ahem, only friend. We could chaperone him to the clubs and swoop in as wingmen, I said. We could visit the college where that one girl, whom he has yet to DTF (Define The Relationship) with, goes.

We went to buy ice cream custard and sat by the lake. The one with the glittering lights, coffeeshops and pizzerias. The one with workplaces looming with large, flashy, empty gyms. With art statues like the ones in Romeo and Juliet. We dangled our feet over the water as bugs bit our butts.

He’s going to clubs, meeting people, real adults. Real adults? I exclaimed. Like, adult adults? Yeah, he said casually. Maybe in their 30’s. And he glowed the way I remember glowing when I had juniors as friends when I was a freshman.

The night came to a close around 11:30, when I said it was past my bedtime (it was), the alcohol stores were closed (they were), and I was tired. Le beau agreed. We’ll call it a night, I said. Tomorrow will be fun. It will be. I suspected that our trek into the grungy artsy streets might strike a chord in him. Maybe we can take your graduation photos, too, le beau suggested.

I cannot believe that there was once a time in my short life where the night began at midnight, when I would somehow manage to claw my way into parties, and stay awake, and converse with people. That being said. I am happy to be spending tonight the way that I am: beside my guinea pigs, with le beau, next to a book, and on the comfort of a floor cushion.

May 28th, 2021

8:11 PM

Le beau’s phone rang.

“Hey, I’m here. At your front door.”

“Our front door?”

“Yeah, I’m at the door. Come get me.”

I mouthed, wide-eyed, terrified, “I told you so. I told you so. I told you so.”

“What? How?”

“I’m here. They dropped me off.”

I rushed up to immediately clean the dishes and take out the trash and wipe the floors.

“At my place?”

“Just kidding.”

In the past two hours, spurred on by the adrenaline-rushed threat of guests, le beau’s run a horrifyingly full load of dishes, I’ve cleaned the rest, he’s dumped the strainer, I’ve sorted the trash (and put up a new one), put in air freshener, and wiped down the kitchen floor. Now we are settled, realizing that they probably will arrive too late for the free outdoor concert anyways.

May 27th, 2021

4:27 PM

I don’t want peaches in my smoothie, I said, as I selected all non-peaches from the frozen fruit bag.

Just put the fruits in, le beau responded.

No. There are peaches, and I don’t want peaches in my smoothie.

You won’t even be able to taste them.

Yes, I will. I don’t want peaches.

You won’t be able to taste the peaches.

Yes, I will.

After a bit of juggling and wrestling and me running away with the bag, he said, exasperated,

Fine. Just give me the bag so I can at least make a smoothie.

So I gave him the bag and wrested it back once he started blending. I used plastic pincers to pull out all the non-peaches from the frozen fruit bag.

Once I had filled my mason jar with strawberries, mangos, pineapples, and no peaches, le beau finished making the smoothie, and took half.

When he turned his back to me, I tried a little bit. It tasted like strawberries. So I claimed the other half as mine and put a little whipped cream on top and sped away.

Admit it! You can’t taste the peaches. Now give me the rest of the fruits. Say I was right.

I refused and he took my drink.

Fine! You’re right. I can’t taste the peaches.

As he looked inside the bag, it was all peaches. All peaches! He dumped the rest back into the bag.

They did us dirty, I grumbled. Cheaped out with all the peaches.

Then I left to take a photo of my smoothie on the balcony.

The end.

9:38 AM

Good morning, blog.

I’m remembering the part in Harry Potter, when Dumbledore has, spoiler alert, passed, and he and Harry are in this space in his mind, and when Harry asks if it’s real, Dumbledore responds in kind.

“Of course it is happening inside your head, Harry, but why on earth should that mean that it is not real?”

Yawning because this is the first time in days I’ve rolled out of bed before 11 AM. At 8:30, I thought to myself, god, I cannot believe people actually get up this early each day to work, go to school, whathaveyou. God, this is so early. I am really not a morning person.

We finished Let The Right One In yesterday. It was a vampire movie. Not the type you’d normally see or hear about. It was gory, violent, and beautifully made. It had rave reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. And so I kept waiting for the twist, waiting for the twist, but there was no twist, not really. The twist we all assumed was pure inference. In the end, the artist demanded clarity, but we assumed ambiguity. It was love and friendship amid isolation and pain.

Around midnight, we sat there, on the couch, letting the beauty of the movie soak in. Less of a horror movie and more of a – well, I don’t know.

It reminded me of 1Q84 when people spun out the ambiguity. When I read the reviews for 1Q84, I didn’t understand. Why the frustration? And then I realized. People wanted answers. But the author’s the intent was never to explore the chanting midgets or godlike monster or assassin’s dead friend, but rather, to craft a love story.

May 26th, 2021

10:13 AM

I’m doing the laundry. The living room is still. I was a million degrees last night. I don’t understand why or how my body turns into a hot pocket at the stroke of midnight.

I remember doing something similar to this in June 2019…writing daily posts. Ah! I found it. 31 Days of Journaling. June 2019. I have a vivid image of myself sitting in the coffee shop after working with a student far, far away. I ordered myself a chai and sat in the corner.

That sounds like an accurate description of my cafe persona. Order a chai and sit in the corner. The way ’tilted’ is an accurate description of my perpetual mood with le beau, who is forever tilting me. He refused to call the boba shop people, and I refused, panicky, to talk to anyone on the phone, so I called him a name I will not repeat, then nearly sped off before he remarked, “you get so tilted. I love it,” and called the boba shop.

You know, weirdly, it makes me happy to read these old posts from June 2019. Bunnies. Concerts. Pies. I remember hiding all of my old diary entries because of the way they sounded, and I’m sure I’ll hide this, too. I just unhid the one from June 2019. Life was fun. I mean, life is still fun. But it was different, the way we’d jump from a restaurant to another, stumble onto concerts, order pies and get drinks, go to the mall with friends. I feel warm remembering all of that.

I used to feel, or fear, that life would stop being fun, that I’d have to buckle down into the drab grey of adulthood. I feared that my happiness was temporary, that our moments were fleeting, that it’d slip, like a cliche, sand through my fingers.

But it hasn’t been like that. Since 2017, when I first wrote that sentiment down here, with an image of Bojack Horseman, there’ve been the usual ups and downs, the slow and sad patches, the rain, but it has, for the most part, been fun. Life has been fun.

As I look back since then – – I graduated from my Ivy dream school – shaved off a semester, walked alongside my best friend. Taught students, loved it. Got into graduate school. Made friends. Had a stint at NASA. Got my first big girl job – through LinkedIn, no less, with my future boss reaching out to me, out of the blue, quite literally asking if I wanted a job. Then I graduated with my Master’s degree in Psychology.

And now here I am. On the couch. Reflecting. And feeling fortunate. Whoever or whatever is out there, I’m grateful. In the moment. At 10:28 AM.

I don’t think I’ll ever escape the dips. But that’s okay. They pass. They always do.

12 AM

Jung’s book sits on my coffee table. Synchronicities abound. Precognition? Coincidence? I don’t know. Am I imagining things? His Rubik’s cube–movie characters–book names–company building–the lone basketball, dreams of a slithering Dück. It’s eerie and strange and magical and I don’t know what to make of it.

May 25th, 2021

6 PM

We found a lone basketball on the court by the lake, so we took the ball and we played. At first, we played HORSE. I was winning. He was at HORS. But then he caught up, and I was at HO.

I mentioned playing basketball with him a long time ago, but boys, including him, don’t ever seem to take me seriously. I was pleased when he said I was good, two swishes in, better than he thought I would be.

Le beau showed me how to do a lay-up–hold the ball, two steps, and then throw. Hold the ball, two steps, and then throw. Throw it backwards, with one arm. I was taught to hit the backboard. He wasn’t. We threw the ball a little differently.

Sometimes I was his hypeman. Sometimes he was my hypeman. He’d pass the ball to me until I made three shots in the spot I’d decided that I would make three shots in. We passed, alternated who threw what and from where. On two occasions, the ball made a beeline for the lake. I rescued it. It lightly tapped a rumbling Mustang in the parking lot.

It was a beautiful day. Somehow the court was empty. I anticipated, any moment, a gang of eighth graders ready to take us on. They’d push us off. We joked that we’d get so good at the game that we’d start sleuthing around neighborhoods with the best players, all in the eighth grade, probably. Start competing in tournaments. Just us. Little people.

We played. And we drank boba. And we played some more. And we drank some more. Balling with boba. Boba and balling. Balling Bo’s with boba. The possibilities are endless.

Later in the car, I said I had located a coach. Him. That was the entire purpose. The long con. All these years. I was searching for the proper coach.

You can just call me Lu Buckets.

11:25 AM

The windows and doors are all open, so I can hear and feel and smell the rain.

It’s so peaceful.

It’s 11:30 AM. I rolled out of bed a little while ago, made myself breakfast. Chocolate chip muffin and coffee. Little whipped cream on top. Normally, I wouldn’t. But we bought some for the cheesecake. Whipped cream has this effect of elevating drinks.

I love the sound of rain. Its many sounds. Rain on pavement. Rainy puddles. Cars driving past. Pit pat. Slow whoosh. Cool breeze.

May 24th, 2021

9:16 PM

I made Thai drunken noodles tonight. I think I think threw in too many Thai chilis, because the dish was on fire. But it was delicious. Le beau said it was better than the restaurant’s, which made me happy. He even conceded that the oyster sauce was better than fish sauce, which I decided to exclude.

I felt so light chopping the garlic and chilis and green onion. I’m happy with how the dish turned out.

We made blueberry cheesecake last night. It was a bit of a disaster – I’m really not known for baking – unless it’s for botching the process. I put 2 teaspoons when it asked for 2 tablespoons of water, and then added 3 tablespoons of vanilla when it asked for 3 teaspoons. Then I got 1 cup of sour cream confused for 1/2 a cup, but was luckily stopped by le beau before overdoing the sour cream.

I also may have added the eggs in wrong and added blueberries during the process instead of after, but the cheesecake turned out delicious and I’m proud of us for it. This image was about as Instagrammable as I could make it…

Work has been light the past week. Much to my delight. I spent the day lolligagging, skipping around, staring out the window, standing on the balcony, dancing to music, reading on Libby, and playing guitar. It feels like summer break, except it’s not. This is our life right now.

May 23rd, 2021

11:07 PM

If there was one show that depicted my adolescence and personality and humor to a fucking T, it’d be PEN15. I’m rewatching it for the third or fourth time and honest-to-god I think I’m Maya. And I think she’s me.

Adolescence never felt more ubiquitous until Maya and Anna put it on television. And I realized that maybe hundreds, thousands, millions of other little girls were just like me, drawing over people’s faces in the yearbook and stalking their Brandt and falling in love over AIM and chopping their hair and kissing mirrors and gawking over the girl who wore thongs, and, on the whole, being wild and awkward and appropriately inappropriate.

6:28 PM

The chicken and pizza are done cooking in the oven. I’m waiting for le beau and on the couch, nursing my Naked Green Machine for sugar.

We went to buy groceries at three different stores today. I bought ingredients to try and make some of my favorite Thai foods: drunken noodles and basil fried rice.

We got the usual chicken thighs and sausage, larger cuts of steak, and stocked up on ingredients to make cheesecake. I suggested we throw in some blueberry as well, so there’s a fun swirl. I almost never eat cheesecake by itself. It’ll be our second stint with the Instant Pot.

Later, I pranced around the children’s shoe section looking for some neutral white shoes that I can wear everywhere. They were, apparently, Shaq shoes, and the only sizes that fit me were in the kid’s section. It’s been years since I have gotten shoes, and they seemed neutral enough. Sort of. I almost bought them, too, until I saw the words SHAQ written across the bottom, and put them down. But not until I had shuffled up and down the aisle for thirty minutes, much to le beau’s exasperation.

1:00 PM

I said I would wake Le beau up for groceries at 12:30 but it’s 1:00 now and I still haven’t. It’s kind of nice luxuriating lazily on the couch, sleeping in until the day is halfway over.

I’m reading Severance by Ling Ma. From her style, she seems too young to be my parent, too old to be my friend. She’s describing her childhood as a Chinese American in New York, her mother bickering to return, her father adamantly disagreeing.

I most recently read That Time I Loved You, by Leung, depicted from the perspective of a Chinese Canadian girl growing up in the suburbs. The neighborhood was flanked with suicides. It seemed too dreamy to be real, the 70’s version of Virgin Suicides.

When she described the boys who played basketball and traveled in packs, I dreamt of Sunday school. They acted as a collective of knee length basketball shorts, sharp contrast from the Gen Z children sporting their 5.5 inch seams at the cookie shop. They spent so much time playing Dance, Dance Revolution, wasting away whole afternoons stamping into the lights, spinning Rubix cubes with slender fingers.

It was at Sunday school where Mr. David told us not to fuck with ouiji boards. He had lived in cities before. He described it some beautiful way–I forget how, but so paradoxically I had to write it down. I was eleven. And misled. I dream of faraway cabins in the woods nowadays, divorced from the din of human society. I guess I’m at a happy in between right now. But one day. One day.

I should probably wake Le beau up now….we are in dire need of groceries.

May 22nd, 2021

2AM

Get out of the clouds!

All that’s real is now!

What’s here!

The present

The love that is here

Is all that is real

4PM

We’re in the Louis Vuitton store. I feel vaguely panicky and uncomfortable: there are people, whom I’m not used to being around.

It’s bright and colorful and packed, even though the line stretched around the entire store. I’m hiding out in the back room area that’s empty and adjacent to where all the people mill, captivated by the gleam of luxury, which I never understood.

I feel like one of those husbands waiting for their wives at Target. Except I’m more curious and scared, if we’re being honest.

(As I was meandering around, observing the items and accidentally stepping behind the cashier counter (“oh! Sorry ’bout that,” I said) I peered behind le beau, who promptly knocked me into an expensive-looking glass stand. “Excuse you!” I muttered, and stalked off to the back room.)

The items are hideous. They’re just bags! I want to scream. They hold things! The Louis Vuitton lady in the suit gives me an up-down in my worn grey sneakers and baseball cap and shades and double mask. I can’t feign interest in the bag, the Neverfull, but I’m entertained by the environment. It’s been over a year since stepping foot into a mall.

The furniture is more art here than furniture. They chose a bright and colorful scheme, modern, mid century light. I want to sit on the blue egg chair, but I know I can’t, and I shouldn’t, because germs and, also, social norms.

Apparently it’s their most expensive item at $100,000.

The shoes here are ugly, the clothes drab. Maybe people shop here in pursuit of the intangible, of feeling big and wealthy and important, a stamp of worthiness packaged via brand.

2 PM

In an effort to get a ‘Pulitzer-style’ photo of himself planking in mid-air, le beau belly-flopped onto my bed. It made an immediate resounding crack.

He duck-taped it back together.

I think we’re going to go grocery shopping and then Louis Vuitton as a gift-shopping endeavor. A lot of energy will be required, even though I haven’t eaten anything other than some leftover cookie crumbs from last night.

The nice part about scuttling around my place is that I can be a neat freak in peace. I can sweep little white dust balls that appear from, seemingly, nowhere – wipe down small fridge stains I’d otherwise have missed – wipe the floors with Bona, surfaces with Clorox, until I’m momentarily satisfied. Until the next dust ball rolls around.

May 21st, 2021

I woke up at 11 AM today.

At 2:22 AM, the conclusion was that everything is okay. Everything is okay. Of course. When has anything been anything other than okay?

I remind myself that this isn’t real, this isn’t real. The things in our minds – they’re not real. And yet it can feel so real. Sometimes this reminder brings me comfort. Other times, not so much.

I’m in the living room right now, listening to Spotify on the new Roku TV. It has excellent sound for music, but terrible sound for movies. It’s uneven, with action scenes loud and dialogue soft.

I started the movie Shutter Island last night, red wine in hand. Leonardo DiCaprio is fantastic. I wanted to watch a movie with him in it. But I couldn’t find Romeo and Juliet.

As I was watching Shutter Island, I kept thinking of how I’ve been wanting to watch this movie since 2010, when I first flew to China and wandered up and down the aisles doing lunges because I did not want to have a blood clot.

After rolling out of bed around 12 today, we spent the next five hours fiddling around with the Instant Pot and cooking. Experimenting. I made two batches of chicken thighs in the Instant Pot and fried some eggs while I was waiting. Le beau steamed some broccoli, which ended up turning into a broccoli porridge. There’s a lot of magic surrounding the Instant Pot, apparently, but I have yet to discover it. I am determined to, however. We’re learning.

A lot of cooking is, I think, intuition and style. I used to declare wildly that I cooked with my heart. It’s true. I don’t like measurements, which is why I don’t like baking: I can’t follow instructions and they always ask for too much sugar than I’m willing to pour. Which makes for poor desserts.

Tomorrow is Saturday. I was looking around the parking garage, usually filled around this time. Then I remembered it was Friday night and we were losers, so I chuckled and hopped out the car. Our idea of living life on the edge is buying cookies at 10 PM and ordering takeout Greek. Which, by the way, was delicious.