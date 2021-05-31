I most recently read That Time I Loved You, by Leung, depicted from the perspective of a Chinese Canadian girl growing up in the suburbs. The neighborhood was flanked with suicides. It seemed too dreamy to be real, the 70’s version of Eugenide’s Virgin Suicides.

When she described the boys who played basketball and traveled in packs, I dreamt of Sunday school. They acted as a collective of knee length basketball shorts, sharp contrast from the Gen Z children sporting their 5.5 inch seams at the cookie shop. Shoes squealing on gym floors. They spent so much time playing Dance, Dance Revolution. Wasting away whole afternoons stamping into the lights. Spinning Rubix cubes with slender fingers.

It was at Sunday school where Mr. David told us not to fuck with ouija boards. He had lived in the city before. He described it some beautiful way–I forget how, but paradoxically, and I wrote it down.