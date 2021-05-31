King’s Cross

At 2:22 AM, the conclusion was that everything is okay. Everything is okay. Of course. When has anything been anything other than okay?

I remind myself that this isn’t real, this isn’t real. That the things in our minds – they’re not real. And yet it can feel so real.

Sometimes this reminder brings me comfort. Other times, not so much.

I remember the part in Harry Potter, when Dumbledore has died, and he and Harry are in this space in his mind, and when Harry asks if it’s real, Dumbledore responds in kind.

“Of course it is happening inside your head, Harry, but why on earth should that mean that it is not real?”