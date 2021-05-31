Letting the Right One In

We finished Let The Right One In yesterday. It was a vampire movie. Not the type you’d normally see or hear about. It was gory, violent, and beautifully made. I kept waiting for the twist, waiting for the twist, but there was no twist, not really. The twist we all assumed was pure inference. In the end, the artist demanded clarity, but we assumed ambiguity. It was love and friendship amid isolation and pain.

Around midnight, we sat there, on the couch, letting the beauty of the movie soak in. Less of a horror movie and more of a – well, I don’t know.

It reminded me of 1Q84 when people spun out the ambiguity. When I read the reviews for 1Q84, I didn’t understand. Why the frustration? And then I realized. People wanted answers. But the author’s the intent was never to explore the chanting midgets or godlike monster or assassin’s dead friend, but rather, to craft a love story.