Passing Notes at the Movies

Trying to mentally place where the lone sneezing man was, in the theatre, certainly heightened the terror and unease I felt while watching the movie.

I’m not going to spoil the movie or anything, but let’s just say that everything could have been avoided if we had just 👏🏼stayed👏🏼 home.

The movie was truly Americans’ immediate reaction to the 2020 quarantine….

This weekend, we did everything we could to make the city sparkle. We ventured into stores we otherwise never would have. Went to a theatre for the first time in ages. Visited cute shops, stepped into the ping pong arena, sat on dirty theatre chairs and benches.

Like we had lives, and didn’t spend our existence indoors as lounging cats and pandas. Like we definitely weren’t this Reddit description, which, when you put it like that…

It’s 2 AM and I most definitely should be sleeping, but I’m not. I’m blogging instead. As you can tell. I feel like a leaky faucet. But instead of water, it’s thoughts. And I’m inundating my dusty corner of the Internet because I can, dammit.

Just another late morning keeping another human bean up with my feelings. They implode and pressurize, spill into the room, until everyone’s off in their own imploding pressurized version of it.

The only ones seemingly unaffected are my pigs, who are lovingly named after a Chance the Rapper song due to the shade of their coats. They are the apples of my eyes. I love them so much.

I feel sort of lighter, but I’m skeptical of the lightness. I know it can rain whenever, wherever, and that I feel hopeful when I think I hear the door opening.