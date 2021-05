Love and loss are inextricably intertwined. But while loss is a state, love simply is. Think of water. Water becomes a gas, a liquid, a solid. If love were water, loss would be one state – solid. Togetherness would be another – gas.

Ultimately, neither state of separation and togetherness is ever permanent. Not in the way we think it is. The states of love are fluid, dynamic. And the water, or love, will always remain.