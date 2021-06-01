31 Days of Journaling (II)

June 1st, 2021

Two years ago, on June 1st, 2019, I began a daily mini-project: 31 Days of Journaling. Yesterday, I realized it was May 31st, 2021. Why not start Part II? For June 2021? I’ve been over-blogging lately, anyways.

There probably won’t be a whole lot of parallels between the two years, though. June 2019 was dotted with coffeeshops, malls, movies, restaurants, and work. At the time, I was working with students. Grasping at metaphors about small men in balloons and Stewie Griffin to convey math and science concepts I couldn’t understand, but could, at least, get them to the right answer. I think my students knew I was pretty weird, but they liked me. I liked them as well. I thought high schoolers were a lot more genuine than adults.

During that time, I was about to start graduate school. It was an interim of sorts. A temporary rut. I knew where I was going and how I was going to get there, but the rollercoaster cart was still putting up the hill.

It’s all gloom and doom outside. I woke up with a June-esque sense of meaninglessness. I wonder how much of life is running around in circles on a hamster wheel, cycling through the same ol’ feelings. Film. Stretch of roads. Blue skies. Meaninglessness. Summer always feels this way; I’ve learned not to ascribe too much significance to it. If this were all a track field, we’re simply pit-pattering our feet over the same gravel until it eventually runs down.

In November, when we went to visit le beau’s family for Thanksgiving, I found a book that profoundly changed how I view things. Everything made a little more sense. Patterns are intentional. The purpose is to learn. Just as students learn better by working through concepts on their own, we learn more deeply through experience. As I drifted off to sleep last night, I thought of how, in plays, no character is ever accidentally written in. Each and every person, each and every event, is deliberately included. Free will gives actors the ability to improvise, but there are seldom accidents, per se. Just slight variations on the play. And all the world’s a stage.