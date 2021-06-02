Saturday with Alex

In the morning, we took the scenic route, passing by millionaire’s row on the way to get Venezuelan. We gawked at the houses, craned our necks to better see the soccer fields, villas, six car garages.

We stopped by the wine store. Before he arrived, I figured he’d express indifference to what we did (“That’s cool! I don’t mind what we do,” he said on the first day), particularities about the alcohol (“He’ll probably have something specific in mind, so let him guide us,” I suggested to le beau), and interest in the grungy arts scene. As predicted, as soon as we entered the aisles, he darted towards the margaritas. He picked out an excellent drink, with excellent reviews, so we grabbed the margarita and left for the park.

The park – with the lake and fountains and garden and pond and bridge and event venue. We found a shaded area by the pond and bridge, so we set up our picnic tarps to eat and drink. The location was beautiful; the weather was perfect. I skipped around, barefoot on the grass, to take film photos.

Afterwards, we headed over to the art museum. We’d been too optimistic during our last visit: there were too many maskless ignorants wandering around today, heaving sneezes, yawning aggressively. The air conditioner offered some respite, though, and I focused more on the pieces than I had earlier. I read the descriptions, wandered off for interesting pieces, and spent more time in my head. Sometimes I like to stare at paintings and envision myself there, enveloping myself in the experience. So, for a moment, I was on the snowy East Coast in the 1800’s; then a cliff with my love by a gaggle of goats; then in Iceland, watching a man torch the snow.

Feeling tired, we sat on the art museum’s lawn until we decided to finally leave. Although I’d initially suggested walking through the grungy arts neighborhood, I’m glad we didn’t: the sidewalks were packed, no masks in sight, boomboxes blaring and bars pulsating. A motorcyclist did wheelies behind us.

Two years ago, we stumbled into a skate-shop here. I’m sure I blogged about it – ah, here it is. I know I blogged about it, because I was moved by the sight of skaters, gliding across the half-bowl, twisting and turning on a Saturday night. There was one skater, in particular, who caught my eye. He was graceful, aloof, immersed. I remember his buzzcut. How he sailed from wall-to-wall. And I remember how, as we drove home, stacked behind cars, he drifted through the traffic on his board, oblivious to it all.

March 3rd, 2019. Every shop we drift into is like another world. One is girly, filled with sweet smelling soaps. Another is dark, filled with the stuff of 50 Shades. Another is undeniably cool, filled with skateboarders who whiz around on the indoor ramp. One of the skaters, with a forehead scar and glasses, with a close buzzcut and blue polo, looks quintessentially nerdy. He glides on the ramp, effortlessly, smoothly, embodies a skaterly confidence. I imagine a narrative for him. He’s been bullied in elementary school, feels like he doesn’t fit in. He discovers the skateboard at 13, decides that he loves it. He’s committed to it. He falls and stumbles, but it’s his thing. It gives him coolness.

There was once a time where we would have stepped out of the car and joined the masses, but not today. Instead, we drove on past a city landmark. Then we turned into a lot of abandoned buildings filled with graffiti art. There was broken glass on the ground. Puddling rainwater. In some buildings, the ceiling beams, wooden and exposed, looked like they’d fall any moment. And everywhere, we were surrounded by art.