31 Days of Journaling (II)

June 3rd, 2021

11 AM

Sitting on the balcony by the lake with coffee and a new book called Mislaid. It’s pride month, and it reminded me of this one book I read a few years back that I loved: Stone Butch Blues.

I remember the scenes so vividly. I see it as a mesh of moments: her motorcycle, the fight in the bar, the girl she loved, whom I pictured as a thin woman with floral dresses, the strike, the bats, the transition.

Maybe I will reread it.

I read it on the plane and tried not to cry. I liked the book so much that I emailed my professor about it, and she said yes, I love that book as well.

I remember her curly black hair and long dresses and slightly upturned nose and how the group of boys who sat in the back were slender and vogue.

June 2nd, 2021

10:13 PM

I have a “meeting” at “nine” so I should “sleep.” Bunny ears quotation mark.

I forget what we did today. The days blur together. Oh! I followed le beau around to get some car tools. We stopped by a Filipino grocery/restaurant. We got halo-halo and Filipino BBQ, and it tasted just like the BBQ we had in the summer of…2019? They use 7-Up for the marinade, apparently.

A woman was belting out karaoke to Disney songs in the store. That then led me to spend the next few hours belting out to Disney classics in the car.

”But what is Hakuna Matata?”

I waggled my eyebrows and sang with the little lion, “—it means no worries! For the rest of your days.”

Then I lounged around and watched Rick and Morty, since season 5 is coming out. I also started Kafka On The Shore, a book by Murakami. Later in the afternoon, I tagged along for another car ride, where we took various detours and narrated our mistakes in a deep narrator’s voice (“It was not in the right direction.”)

When we got home, I started Alive on Netflix, a Korean zombie movie, and we finished the BBQ with veggies and rice. It got a bit corny with the intro of the girl.

Work has, if you cannot tell, been slow, which I welcome.

2 PM

It’s so beautiful and sunny outside.

Yesterday, we went to Kohl’s to return an item from Amazon. We wandered through the home goods aisle. I like peering at living room and bedroom decor. Le beau’s always making a beeline for the kitchen section.

We left the return section with a $5 coupon. Seeing how expensive everything else was, we crouched near the candy aisle and calculated how many free bars we could walk away with. We chose a Reece’s pieces, Kit Kat bar, and… M&Ms, which I am now realizing I did not get much of.

We left feeling like we had robbed the place. The glories of being grown up. Getting free coupons for candy bars.

Then we went to Wendy’s. I munched on the fries and talked about how much I like potatoes and reflected on that one corporate team bonding event where I declared that, given the choice to eat only one food for the rest of my life, I would be a potato.

After we went home—

“Your butt left an imprint on my mattress topper. Again. Look. Come look.”

He tottered over to see the undeniable dip and valley. Most likely from all the hours spent hijacking my bed and kicking me out.

“It’s memory foam.” He looked at it and shrugged.

“Well it’s the only memory it has.” I retorted.

June 1st, 2021

Two years ago, on June 1st, 2019, I began a daily mini-project: 31 Days of Journaling. Yesterday, I realized it was May 31st, 2021. Why not start Part II? For June 2021? I’ve been over-blogging lately, anyways.

There probably won’t be a whole lot of parallels between the two years, though. June 2019 was dotted with coffeeshops, malls, movies, restaurants, and work. At the time, I was working with students. Grasping at metaphors about small men in balloons and Stewie Griffin to convey math and science concepts I couldn’t understand, but could, at least, get them to the right answer. I think my students knew I was pretty weird, but they liked me. I liked them as well. I thought high schoolers were a lot more genuine than adults.

During that time, I was about to start graduate school. It was an interim of sorts. A temporary rut. I knew where I was going and how I was going to get there, but the rollercoaster cart was still putting up the hill.

It’s all gloom and doom outside. I woke up with a June-esque sense of meaninglessness. I wonder how much of life is running around in circles on a hamster wheel, cycling through the same ol’ feelings. Film. Stretch of roads. Blue skies. Meaninglessness. Summer always feels this way; I’ve learned not to ascribe too much significance to it. If this were all a track field, we’re simply pit-pattering our feet over the same gravel until it eventually runs down.

In November, when we went to visit le beau’s family for Thanksgiving, I found a book that profoundly changed how I view things. Everything made a little more sense. Patterns are intentional. The purpose is to learn. Just as students learn better by working through concepts on their own, we learn more deeply through experience. As I drifted off to sleep last night, I thought of how, in plays, no character is ever accidentally written in. Each and every person, each and every event, is deliberately included. Free will gives actors the ability to improvise, but there are seldom accidents, per se. Just slight variations on the play. And all the world’s a stage.

7:45 PM

I am very pleased right now. Laundry is finishing up. Dishes are done. Bathroom surfaces are clean. It’s beautiful outside, so the windows and doors are open. AC is off… Afternoon sunlight is streaming in, a welcome break from the unusually overcast weather. Privately, I love the gloomy rain. But this weather is lovely as well. Hard to believe it’s June….

Cleaning is so cathartic. God, I love cleaning. Certain types of cleaning. I’ll never touch the strainer or take out the garbage, but there’s something about wiping down floors and surfaces. Making sure things align. I’m definitely an average “Level 4” on the Enneagram.

Take an artistic, romantic orientation to life, creating a beautiful, aesthetic environment to cultivate and prolong personal feelings. Heighten reality through fantasy, passionate feelings, and the imagination.

The Enneagram is probably the only personality profile to touch on my near-obsession with clean and pretty environments. Much to le beau’s frustration. (“Where are the lime green tongs? Did you hide them again?”)