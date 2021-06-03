A tale of peaches

I don’t want peaches in my smoothie, I said, as I selected all non-peaches from the frozen fruit bag.
Just put the fruits in, le beau responded.
No. There are peaches, and I don’t want peaches in my smoothie.
You won’t even be able to taste them.
Yes, I will. I don’t want peaches.
You won’t be able to taste the peaches.
Yes, I will.
After a bit of juggling and wrestling and me running away with the bag, he said, exasperated,
Fine. Just give me the bag so I can at least make a smoothie.
So I gave him the bag and wrested it back once he started blending. I used some black tongs to pull out all the non-peaches from the frozen fruit bag into a mason jar.
Once I had filled my mason jar with strawberries, mangos, pineapples, and no peaches, le beau finished making the smoothie, and took half.
When he turned his back to me, I tried a little bit. It tasted like strawberries.
So I claimed the other half as mine and put a little whipped cream on top and sped away.
Admit it! You can’t taste the peaches. Now give me the rest of the fruits. Say I was right.
I refused and he took my drink.
Fine! You’re right. I can’t taste the peaches. I conceded.
He looked inside the bag, from which I had removed as many non-peaches as possible.
Babe! It’s all peaches!
Then he dumped the rest of my mason jar fruits back into the bag.
They did us dirty, I grumbled. Cheaped out with all these peaches.