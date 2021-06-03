A tale of peaches

I don’t want peaches in my smoothie, I said, as I selected all non-peaches from the frozen fruit bag.

Just put the fruits in, le beau responded.

No. There are peaches, and I don’t want peaches in my smoothie.

You won’t even be able to taste them.

Yes, I will. I don’t want peaches.

You won’t be able to taste the peaches.

Yes, I will.

After a bit of juggling and wrestling and me running away with the bag, he said, exasperated,

Fine. Just give me the bag so I can at least make a smoothie.

So I gave him the bag and wrested it back once he started blending. I used some black tongs to pull out all the non-peaches from the frozen fruit bag into a mason jar.

Once I had filled my mason jar with strawberries, mangos, pineapples, and no peaches, le beau finished making the smoothie, and took half.

When he turned his back to me, I tried a little bit. It tasted like strawberries.

So I claimed the other half as mine and put a little whipped cream on top and sped away.

Admit it! You can’t taste the peaches. Now give me the rest of the fruits. Say I was right.

I refused and he took my drink.

Fine! You’re right. I can’t taste the peaches. I conceded.

He looked inside the bag, from which I had removed as many non-peaches as possible.

Babe! It’s all peaches!

Then he dumped the rest of my mason jar fruits back into the bag.

They did us dirty, I grumbled. Cheaped out with all these peaches.