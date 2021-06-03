Block editor is the worst

I regret not dousing the wasp in soapy water. I was, instead, feebly spraying small droplets that would get carried upwind.

We named the spouse Wendell the Wasp and eliminated Wendell a few weeks ago. Wendy has returned to avenge his death. Wendy will probably come back with a vengeance about the soap….

Sitting on the balcony by the lake with coffee and a new book, called Mislaid. It’s pride month, and it reminded me of this one book I read a few years back that I loved: Stone Butch Blues.

I remember the scenes so vividly. I see it as a mesh of moments: her motorcycle, the fight in the bar, the girl she loved, whom I pictured as a thin woman with floral dresses, the strike, the bats, the transition.

Maybe I will reread it. This is the goodreads description.

I read it on the plane and tried not to cry. I liked the book so much that I emailed my professor about it, and she said yes, I love that book as well.

I remember her curly black hair and long dresses and slightly upturned nose and how the group of boys who sat in the back were tall and slender and vogue.

Mislaid is another LGBT book and it’s pretty good so far. There is a poetry teacher and a

The fucker came back! She trapped me outside. I’ll spray her with Clorox. Next time.

I hate wasps.