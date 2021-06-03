Everybody wants to be a cat

I’m bored. Two weeks in with the days blurring together, and I’m living a cat’s lifestyle, and I think I’m bored. I don’t want actual work to do, though.

Earlier today, I googled, what’s the point of working hard at work?

I’m sinking into my pink pillows right now. I wanted my room to feel like a hotel. So I went into semi-obsessive mode over the pillows. I wanted the right pillows. And the right comforter. And the right sheets. If this were a hotel, though, I’d have a chair beside me, and probably a media stand and television. The rest, I think, is fine. I’m content with it.

Just watched some episodes from Love, Death + Robots. Spent a few hours sitting on the balcony today, quietly feuding with a wasp, soapy water at the ready. I read Stone Butch Blues, and a little bit of Mislaid. Mostly Stone Butch Blues. Stared at the lake, mostly mesmerized, and ducked whenever I saw people.

I tagged along with le beau in the afternoon, again. We popped into Sonic’s, since we forgot to thaw the steak and chicken.

When we pulled up, I stared at the menu in quiet disgust. A chili cheese tot? What was that? Chili, cheese, or a tot? I stared for a few more minutes, my eyes drifting over the 00’s small font, unable to read a thing. Cheeseburgers. Hot dogs. There was something like a Roar’N Tot, or whatever.

American fare, I said out loud.

“You okay there?” the Sonic worker asked. We nodded.

Then I did what I usually do – that is, look to Reddit for the best items – and ordered the footlong Coney hotdog and some ocean water. ’twas a superb selection, if I do say so myself.

Great. Now I’m hungry.

Speaking of food, I made some youtiao and baozhi for a midday snack. The youtai burned; I melted plastic on the stovetop; the countertop was a disaster. Then I made us some fruit smoothies. We relived the time that I was adamant about not having frozen peaches in my smoothie, so I snatched the bag and used a pair of tongs to place all the other fruits in a mason jar. Then le beau finished the peach-inclusive smoothie, which I tasted, behind his back, and then I claimed the rest of the smoothie as mine.

During our midday snack today, much to my horror, le beau began to dip the youtiao in the smoothie. He launched into his dreams of opening up a street vendor called Smoothie Fried Stick and began describing his advertisement to passerby’s.

I finished Alive on Netflix, curled on the couch, and it was horrendous. If any director needs that many minutes of cringey slow-mo shots, it’s a no for me, dawg. Man was fighting his way through hordes of zombies with a golf stick. Staring at a zombie munch on another human. “Getcho’ shit and go!” I exclaimed at the television.

Meanwhile, I alternated watching television with monitoring the window, where the wasps come to hang. I ended up furiously spurting the spray at one of the wasps, which kept returning with a vengeance. He returned maybe three or four times before I got a good soapy whack at him, and then he left with one of his cronies. I was bellowing so passionately that the people walking below us – enjoying the lake and weather – looked up in surprise.