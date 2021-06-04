31 Days of Journaling (II)

June 4th, 2021

11:42 AM

Good morning, blog. I have 18 more minutes to say that.

On the way to do some laundry, I looked through the kitchen window to see a woman walking to her car, presumably for lunch break. She was strutting across the parking lot like she owned the place. Here I was, at the a**crack of noon, just having rolled out of bed.

I slept a sound 11 hours. Or was it 12? I forget.

I had a dream that I saw K, one of le beau’s old friends. We were in DC. I got a Sour Patch Kids candy at the train station, then drove off onto the highway. Except I didn’t know where I was going, so I just kept driving and driving until I reached the end of DC, which was an arcade.

I have no plans for the day. I used to have strict to-do lists. Now I mostly have a general, fluid idea of things I might want to do, and when the time rolls around, I might do it, but I might not, just depending on my mood. One of those things is heading over to spend time with my pigs. I keep thinking I hear their distant wheeks for food, but it’s my imagination. If only they weren’t so damn lovable.

Right now, I’m l’m listening to an old song by AJ Rafael. I remember growing up to Wong Fu Productions, watching Cathy and AJ sing in duets. It’s kind of incredible – I found Cathy on Instagram recently , and her daughter is adorable. They did a remake of their Strangers, Again skit.

I was never much of a KPop person (flashback to us giggling in the trinket shop about BTS and what that stands for) but I did listen to the song Wedding Dress, by Taeyang, which a lot of the kids from another district fawned over.

2010 was a fun year. School was wild: I was glued to the hip with two other girls, whom I eventually had a slow falling out with. I went to prep to meet new people and make new friends. I volunteered regularly, dragging my friends from across the metroplex to tutor with me. I went to art school, and made friends with a girl who looked just like me, and she let me borrow a skirt to wear when I saw the boy I liked. I don’t think I wore it. But I still have the photos of us in front of art school, posing.

In a mere decade, I’ve really shriveled from a lotus flower into an antisocial cat. But I’m content with life as it is right now. I would not go back, but I am grateful for the experiences I’ve had. Both the then and now, however similar or different, give life a certain richness, you know?

June 3rd, 2021

10 PM

I’m bored. Two weeks in with the days blurring together, and I’m living a cat’s lifestyle, and I think I’m bored. I don’t want actual work to do, though.

Earlier today, I googled, what’s the point of working hard at work?

I’m sinking into my pink pillows right now. I wanted my room to feel like a hotel. So I went into semi-obsessive mode over the pillows. I wanted the right pillows. And the right comforter. And the right sheets. If this were a hotel, though, I’d have a chair beside me, and probably a media stand and television. The rest, I think, is fine. I’m content with it.

Just watched some episodes from Love, Death + Robots. Spent a few hours sitting on the balcony today, quietly feuding with a wasp, soapy water at the ready. I read Stone Butch Blues, and a little bit of Mislaid. Mostly Stone Butch Blues. Stared at the lake, mostly mesmerized, and ducked whenever I saw people.

I tagged along with le beau in the afternoon, again. We popped into Sonic’s, since we forgot to thaw the steak and chicken.

When we pulled up, I stared at the menu in quiet disgust. A chili cheese tot? What was that? Chili, cheese, or a tot? I stared for a few more minutes, my eyes drifting over the 00’s small font, unable to read a thing. Cheeseburgers. Hot dogs. There was something like a Roar’N Tot, or whatever.

American fare, I said out loud.

“You okay there?” the Sonic worker asked. We nodded.

Then I did what I usually do – that is, look to Reddit for the best items – and ordered the footlong Coney hotdog and some ocean water. ’twas a superb selection, if I do say so myself.

Great. Now I’m hungry.

Speaking of food, I made some youtiao and baozhi for a midday snack. The youtai burned; I melted plastic on the stovetop; the countertop was a disaster. Then I made us some fruit smoothies. We relived the time that I was adamant about not having frozen peaches in my smoothie, so I snatched the bag and used a pair of tongs to place all the other fruits in a mason jar. Then le beau finished the peach-inclusive smoothie, which I tasted, behind his back, and then I claimed the rest of the smoothie as mine.

During our midday snack today, much to my horror, le beau began to dip the youtiao in the smoothie. He launched into his dreams of opening up a street vendor called Smoothie Fried Stick and began describing his advertisement to passerby’s.

I finished Alive on Netflix, curled on the couch, and it was horrendous. If any director needs that many minutes of cringey slow-mo shots, it’s a no for me, dawg. Man was fighting his way through hordes of zombies with a golf stick. Staring at a zombie munch on another human. “Getcho’ shit and go!” I exclaimed at the television.

Meanwhile, I alternated watching television with monitoring the window, where the wasps come to hang. I ended up furiously spurting the spray at one of the wasps, which kept returning with a vengeance. He returned maybe three or four times before I got a good soapy whack at him, and then he left with one of his cronies. I was bellowing so passionately that the people walking below us – enjoying the lake and weather – looked up in surprise.

June 2nd, 2021

10:13 PM

I have a “meeting” at “nine” so I should “sleep.” Bunny ears quotation mark.

I forget what we did today. The days blur together. Oh! I followed le beau around to get some car tools. We stopped by a Filipino grocery/restaurant. We got halo-halo and Filipino BBQ, and it tasted just like the BBQ we had in the summer of…2019? They use 7-Up for the marinade, apparently.

A woman was belting out karaoke to Disney songs in the store. That then led me to spend the next few hours belting out to Disney classics in the car.

”But what is Hakuna Matata?”

I waggled my eyebrows and sang with the little lion, “—it means no worries! For the rest of your days.”

Then I lounged around and watched Rick and Morty, since season 5 is coming out. I also started Kafka On The Shore, a book by Murakami. Later in the afternoon, I tagged along for another car ride, where we took various detours and narrated our mistakes in a deep narrator’s voice (“It was not in the right direction.”)

When we got home, I started Alive on Netflix, a Korean zombie movie, and we finished the BBQ with veggies and rice. It got a bit corny with the intro of the girl.

Yesterday, we went to Kohl’s to return an item from Amazon. We wandered through the home goods aisle. I like peering at living room and bedroom decor. Le beau’s always making a beeline for the kitchen section.

We left the return section with a $5 coupon. Seeing how expensive everything else was, we crouched near the candy aisle and calculated how many free bars we could walk away with. We chose a Reece’s pieces, Kit Kat bar, and… M&Ms, which I am now realizing I did not get much of.

We left feeling like we had robbed the place. The glories of being grown up. Getting free coupons for candy bars.

Then we went to Wendy’s. I munched on the fries and talked about how much I like potatoes and reflected on that one corporate team bonding event where I declared that, given the choice to eat only one food for the rest of my life, I would be a potato.

After we went home—

“Your butt left an imprint on my mattress topper. Again. Look. Come look.”

He tottered over to see the undeniable dip and valley. Most likely from all the hours spent hijacking my bed and kicking me out.

“It’s memory foam.” He looked at it and shrugged.

“Well it’s the only memory it has.” I retorted.

June 1st, 2021

Two years ago, on June 1st, 2019, I began a daily mini-project: 31 Days of Journaling. Yesterday, I realized it was May 31st, 2021. Why not start Part II? For June 2021? I’ve been over-blogging lately, anyways.

There probably won’t be a whole lot of parallels between the two years, though. June 2019 was dotted with coffeeshops, malls, movies, restaurants, and work. At the time, I was working with students. Grasping at metaphors about small men in balloons and Stewie Griffin to convey math and science concepts I couldn’t understand, but could, at least, get them to the right answer. I think my students knew I was pretty weird, but they liked me. I liked them as well. I thought high schoolers were a lot more genuine than adults.

During that time, I was about to start graduate school. It was an interim of sorts. A temporary rut. I knew where I was going and how I was going to get there, but the rollercoaster cart was still putting up the hill.

It’s all gloom and doom outside. I woke up with a June-esque sense of meaninglessness. I wonder how much of life is running around in circles on a hamster wheel, cycling through the same ol’ feelings. Film. Stretch of roads. Blue skies. Meaninglessness. Summer always feels this way; I’ve learned not to ascribe too much significance to it. If this were all a track field, we’re simply pit-pattering our feet over the same gravel until it eventually runs down.

In November, when we went to visit le beau’s family for Thanksgiving, I found a book that profoundly changed how I view things. Everything made a little more sense. Patterns are intentional. The purpose is to learn. Just as students learn better by working through concepts on their own, we learn more deeply through experience. As I drifted off to sleep last night, I thought of how, in plays, no character is ever accidentally written in. Each and every person, each and every event, is deliberately included. Free will gives actors the ability to improvise, but there are seldom accidents, per se. Just slight variations on the play. And all the world’s a stage.