June 5th, 2021

Yay! Back on my film bullshit.

Processing some color film photos I took in the latter half of 2020. Lots of nature, hiking, parks. I’ll probably intersperse those with black and white photos I took while in the city. The two contrast, both in color and content.

It’s Saturday. I think I’m just compulsive blogging now. I’ll string this into my daily entry post or something.

I want strong coffee. My coffee has been mediocre lately. I wonder if it’s because my ratio of ground coffee to water is incorrect. I use a Vietnamese phin, or metal coffee brewer, because I thought the laboriousness of the whole process would deter me from drinking as much coffee as I do, but now I just use the phin every day.

My best friend snapped me, but I haven’t looked at it yet.

I’m a bad friend. I’m an objectively bad friend. I took quarantine as an excuse to burrow into my turtle den and not speak to anybody, ever again.

But I also just hate talking to people.

Even the ones I like and love.

Yesterday, we were in the parking lot of the Korean restaurant, looking at the gaggle of freshman boys with their 5.5 inch seams and college hats. Our social circle, we said, had effectively become a social line, where we are the only two dots being connected.

Also, this meme is wildly on-the-nose.

“I am in this photo, and I do not like it.”

I’m going to make some coffee now.