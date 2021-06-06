So Good At Being In Trouble

I might have written about my project here… or not. But a few months ago, I decided to animate the album covers of songs I love, have loved, and am growing to love.

The first song was by Lykke Li; the second was by Cage The Elephant. My Chemical Romance made its debut via Helena, Lauryn Hill with Ex-Factor, and then there was Frank Ocean’s Ivy. And when I heard 17 by Youth Lagoon in the rainy parking lot of a home decor store, I thought it was so beautiful, I illustrated it.

This song isn’t one I’ve known before – rather, Spotify suggested it as I tapped through my Project playlist. So, per Spotify’s suggestion, I animated this song.

I’ll share the other animations as well, but I might be pausing the project, because I’m itching to get back into film. Cycling through my hobbies again and again.