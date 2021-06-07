Book Ratings 2021 (I)

Ever since I stumbled upon Libby, my tiny reading planet has flipped. No longer do I have to hoard library books, nursing them page by page. No longer do I have to meticulously search up reviews and titles across 3 different websites to decide if I like the tone, and later decide that I don’t. (After I’ve checked it out, most likely) No longer do I have to drive through library’s side entrance with a faceshield, double mask, Clorox, and globes. Because all I need, now, is my beloved iPad.

I feel a lot more hip, less of a reading dinosaur, because the titles splayed across the app homepage are also splayed across bookstores. Trending books. Up-and-comers. Novelists who’ve just won shiny new prizes. It’s a trip. I’ve been reading mostly, if not all, fiction books. I used to read a lot more nonfiction when I was little, but now I find fiction more absorptive. Literary fiction makes me tingle.

I’m not trying to be a book reviewer, per se. But I do want to share the books I’ve read in 2021 and my impressions – not necessarily analyze, or criticize, or fluff. Just. A record. Sort of like my 100 Books Reading Project, which I sloughed away at for two years, and eventually completed.

Synopsis: Addie is The Boston Girl, the spirited daughter of an immigrant Jewish family, born in 1900 to parents who were unprepared for America and its effect on their three daughters.

From the one-room tenement apartment she shared with her parents and two sisters, to the library group for girls she joins at a neighborhood settlement house, to her first, disastrous love affair, to finding the love of her life, eighty-five-year-old Addie recounts her adventures with humor and compassion for the naïve girl she once was.

Genres: Novel, Historical Fiction

Impression: I didn’t like this book. I didn’t mesh with the voice, style, or story.

I gave it a 3 because, while it wasn’t awful, it also wasn’t life-changing. I do picture Levine clearly in my head, though, and his wife, and the best friend with the thick black braid who slept with her art teacher.

Synopsis: In this gorgeous, page-turning saga, four generations of a poor Korean immigrant family fight to control their destiny in 20th-century Japan, exiled from a home they never knew.

Pachinko is an epic historical fiction novel following a Korean family who eventually immigrates to Japan. The character-driven tale features a large ensemble of characters who become subjected to issues of racism and stereotypes, among other events with historical origins in the 20th-century Korean experiences with Japan

Genres: Novel, Historical Fiction, Domestic Fiction

Impression: One of the most beautiful books I’ve ever read. It reminded me of Middlesex, as Lee traced the story of generations. It grappled with love and religion, betrayal and society, racism and culture, war and privilege and poverty.

Highly, highly recommend.

Synopsis: One day, Lori Gottlieb is a therapist who helps patients in her Los Angeles practice. The next, a crisis causes her world to come crashing down. Enter Wendell, the quirky but seasoned therapist in whose of­fice she suddenly lands.

As Gottlieb explores the inner chambers of her patients’ lives — a self-absorbed Hollywood producer, a young newlywed diagnosed with a terminal illness, a senior citizen threatening to end her life on her birthday if nothing gets better, and a twenty-something who can’t stop hooking up with the wrong guys — she finds that the questions they are struggling with are the very ones she is now bringing to Wendell.

Genres: Autobiography

Impression: Every now and then, I find a book on traditional Psychology that I’m drawn to, whether from the psychologist or client perspective. This was both. The book felt oddly like a mid-life bildungsromane, though I usually associate those with shaggy-haired teens breaking the mold.