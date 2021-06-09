Dear Pillotsky (My Imaginary Cat)

I was inspired to return to this – writing to an imaginary cat – after reading some scenes from Kafka on the Shore, where one of the characters could talk to cats. After struggling to talk to a cat that had been, unfortunately, hit by a bike as a kitten, a Siamese approached the human character.

She was a very cultured cats, knew about operas and car brands, and she helped the man out. The book is by Murakami, which you could have guessed, because he is now, unofficially officially, my favorite author. There are always cats in his books.

So. Dearest Pillotsky.

Have you heard of Killa Kay TV? Probably not. You’re a cat. But here. Here’s one of his skits. Pretty sure I’ve watched this video at least 3x already. As a wise man once said, “all I got is space and opportunity.”

Le beau showed me Killa Kay TV yesterday, and we laughed so hard watching his videos. We knew exactly who he was referring to in all the school settings.

It also made me realize how ubiquitous some school-related behaviors were, like the “fingertip rule” for short skirts. Or the way that one English teacher ate her salad and held up a bent index finger to chew. Or the way our Physics teacher would sigh in disappointment, “you all failed. Am I doing something wrong? Please. Tell me.” Oh, and how the nurse always offered crackers to cure all ailments.

On another note, I love my guinea pigs. You would too, Pillotsky, although for (probably) the wrong reasons. They’re the most charismatic charmers I’ve met in my entire life. They’ve turned the rodent-hating into loving fans, ambivalent passerby’s into starry-eyed gazers. They’re so goofy, and so smart – they’ve been trained to play basketball, play fetch, shake a paw, gallop in circles, and respond to their names. They’re clever, too: whenever the fridge opens, they wheek for dear life, begging for food, because they know that’s where their dear veggies are stored.

I’m going to go eat, now, Pillotsky, so I will return another time and another day to write you not-so-imaginary letters.