Everybody (mostly me) wants to be a cat

Dear Pillotsky (my imaginary cat),

I downloaded Tetris on my phone a few weeks ago. Did you know that Tetris brought me and le beau together? That’s sort of a fib, but I’m very competitive when it comes to games, and I would always beat him. I’ve always been competitive about games. At 10, I would bet against maybe 6 or 8 year old boys that I could beat them in Super Mario. They would owe me money afterwards.

I’m at work, which is to say that I’m on the balcony, peering occasionally at the greyish overcast lake, my laptop half shut. I did a brief assignment, crafted an email, got tired, and played tetris. Then I thought about you, my imaginary cat friend.

I wish I were a cat. It’d be easier. Things. Mostly things related to humans. I could climb up trees whenever I saw one. I could hide from people under sofas without it being “weird.” (Because doing it as a human is “weird.”) I could lounge perpetually without it being sedentary, and I could stare out windows for as long as I pleased. I already do these things as a human, but not without some difficulties.

There are some luxuries to being a human, but not as many, I’m sure, to being a cat. You already know this, I imagine. No wonder cats are so proud and wary. I’ll admit I’m also proud and wary. But it doesn’t sit as well on a person. You see, we people are supposed to be warm, affable, trusting, sociable, conscientious, and kind. But cats aren’t supposed to be anything but cats. I envy you for that.