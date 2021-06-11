Going on 15

As I was brushing my teeth today, I realized that my 11 year old self would be likely thrilled with this present life I live – at this very moment, 11:57 PM – as I indulge in moments more teenagey than not. While we’re blaring down the highway, radio cranked up, oldies on, Bohemian Rhapsody, jazzing our way to the the mall or movies or where-have-you, I feel little and liberated.

Because as an adult, post-graduation, with a job, now with a Master’s degree! – which still hasn’t sunk in – I can do whatever I want! And I do! I can! With limitations, of course. I indulge in small things. Sloth things. If I want to lie on the rug, coo at my guinea pigs, sleep in until 12, chug milk at midnight, grab ice cream and chocolate and chips from the aisles – I can. I can! So I do! Sometimes.

As we’re cruising to the theatre, there’s a burger wrapper on the floor, soon to be joined by a fruit popsicle cover. We’ve just stepped out of a massive sporting goods & outdoors shop. I’ve never been, despite passing the store countless times. Everywhere, there was taxidermy. I’ve always been fascinated by taxidermy. It’s a mixture of disgust and intrigue: I can’t stop myself from peering at the details, the eyes, the realism. There was a giant fish tank in the middle of the store, too, which I squealed at, because it was large enough to accommodate some very happy looking fish. There were fat fish and skinny fish, tall fish and short fish.

Then we went to grab a burger. God, it was good. The line was taking too long, so I suggested that we step inside. Good move. Once we did, the orders were quickly completed, and we scarfed down our burgers in the car. We still had about 30 minutes before the movie started. I wanted to catch all the advertisements, because – oh, I didn’t mention, but we went to watch The Conjuring. We went in during matinee off-hours, and had the entire row to ourselves. We double-masked, of course, and wore our eye protection.

So we arrived, and the advertisements ate up 30 minutes, and by the time they were over, I was just about ready to fall asleep and go home. And the volume was too loud, as per usual. Then, about five minutes into the actual movie, the alarm went off. And, of course, our first instinct was to find the exit and understand the situation, and if there’s – well, this is America, so you can see where this is going. And that’s how you know you’re in America, folks: when you feel more fear at the suggestion of a movie alarm than the current exorcism happening on the big screen.

Fortunately, there was only a smoke alarm that had gone off. But we evacuated, along with everyone else. With really nothing else to do, we sat in the car and people-watched, commenting about our surroundings. The manager had a man bun, so we called him Mun, and we watched as he confidently jogged from group to group, rallying support and understanding. There was yet another boy who walked with such gusto, we couldn’t help but stare and marvel. He had this incredible swagger that’s usually reserved for men with arms too large, physically, to not swagger. He had arm leeway, though. And a giggling girlfriend who hopped into the yellow Jeep with him.

Then there was yet another man who, oblivious to the five firetrucks, two police cars, and security van, began walking up to the theatre. He was coming in at the one o’clock, unable to, clearly, read a parking lot, and we excitedly noted him. Then we swiveled our heads left to see that he had been spotted by a movie theatre worker, who was tall, and whom we called Tall. Tall spotted Oblivious. Tall made his way across the street. Oblivious was swiftly intercepted.

Finally, as the crowds petered out, and people got their refunds, we stopped to get two vouchers and a refund. So really, the value of four free movies. Still unsatisfied with the adventure, we headed to Trader Joe’s. That’s the adult part of today’s adventure. We shuffled up and down the aisles, and ended up coming home with fruit pops, frozen chicken, pineapple sauce, and an unfortunately-opened-box-of-tomato-soup. Finally, we drove on home, past the historic district.

At home, I emailed my boss requesting paid time off, so I’ll have five days off in the week after next. He responded enthusiastically–“good to see you’re taking time off!”–and then I went to bake some pizza.

Le beau found The Conjuring online, because I was still itching to watch it, so we watched it, curled up on the sofa. It was an excellent horror film. And based closely on a real story as well. I won’t go into how much I love horror movies, but I thought this one was very well done, and miles better than A Quiet Place II. In A Quiet Place II, virtually everything could have been avoided if people stayed home, but no. People refused. You don’t have to say ‘Americans during quarantine’ again. The Conjuring was a lot scarier, jam packed with jump scares. And it could not be avoided.

I wish I could pause this segment of my life, loop through it – within reason – because I am very happy. I’m shrinking backwards in time, Benjamin Button style, 50 going on 15.