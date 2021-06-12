June(bug) Journals

June 12th, 2021 – I changed my blog layout! For the first time, I made it so that there’s an image accompanying a text excerpt. I think that my feed posts will also be excerpts – that remains to be seen. But anyways.

I was reflecting, looking back at my archives, and realizing that I’ve been consistently blogging for the past…five years now. That sounds about right. Five years! I started this blog in the summer of 2016, because I was bursting with words, which I normally already am. But I had no place to house my words. I had a Tumblr photoblog (the last of many – I think I’d had at least five or ten photoblogs on Tumblr, and none of them lasted) and a main Tumblr. Those got deleted. So I migrated back to WordPress, which had housed a few blogs over the years as well. Coolpeppermint was born.

Now we have a winner. This WordPress, coolpeppermint, has been my one unwavering creative outlet for half a decade! Half a decade. One of my longest consistent blogs. I’ve had maybe twenty or more blogs at this point in my life, always jumping from one to another. I’ve somehow not jumped ship…yet. Just kidding.

Admittedly, I was a little peeved recently at the prospect of having a mini stalker. I got all my gear to go into hiding. When I told this to le beau, that I hid my blog because of it, he was adamant that I shouldn’t. You shouldn’t have to hide your blog – it’s your creative outlet. So what? if someone visits a lot? And, visitor, if you’re reading this, it’s not that I don’t want you to visit, it’s just a weird delicate dance between the performative and private. On the one hand, I want to share – on the other, I want to hide.

The compulsion to share, however, has won out. It always does. I remember having a mini stalker in 2013, and I knew who it was, as well, and even though I was also very interested in her and her blog (she loved cats and Beirut) I felt seen, exposed, despite publicly posting. So I went into hiding there. A part of me wonders where she is now.

In looking at old posts, I will note that I’m usually pretty averse to journal entries. They’re boring to me, and I don’t like my voice, but in the moment, it’s very cathartic to post. So these types of entries will probably be mined for quality nuggets, hidden in drafts, moved to trash. That’s fine, though. I enjoy cleaning and sorting, both in the real world and on here.

I wish I knew the exact day that I made this WordPress account: I’d like to celebrate your fifth birthday! In the years since, 3,013 followers have joined me, and ol’ CP here has amassed 61,354 views. I don’t know who has been here with me for this five year journey, or how long you, reader, have been here for – maybe a day or a week or a minute -but either way, thanks for being there, on the other side of the screen.