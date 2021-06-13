Listening to willow ad nauseam.

It’s 12:01. About time to start the day. I’m drinking coffee. I opened my psychology book to page 55. But upon reading about Zimbardo conducting psychology studies, I felt a little forlorn, and put the book back down.

I chose the easier path in psychology – the more lucrative one with fewer barriers. The degree was easier, shorter; the jobs better-paying. Application is king, not necessarily research. I don’t regret it. At the same time, I’ll probably always feel a small pang reading about psychology research. The way we translate psychology in the workplace seems like a load of horse, but I won’t say that out loud.

I did like the work we did at NASA, though. It was research-oriented. I enjoyed collecting data, interviewing engineers and leaders, learning about various organizational concepts. It was rewarding. I miss the folks at NASA. I forgot to email my mentor back. We always had good conversations. After I left (after I was poached, basically) we exchanged long emails. Our weekly one-on-ones included both the professional and personal, as we talked about our families, goals and dreams.

I know I’m on the right career path because of the relative lack of resistance. I know that sounds like a cop-out. But the truth is, even though I’m little, I’ve come to realize that when things are meant to be, they will be. I used to have the quote “que sera, sera” on my wall, thinking it pertained only to love. And while it does pertain to love, and this love has been the most seamless, guided gently by fate, the same, I suspect, goes for most everything in this life.

Even with other facets of work. Come graduation, I applied for a few teaching jobs, interviewed once, and was immediately hired. I still remember the exhaustion of hearing my new boss’s voicemail right after graduation, saying I’d start the week I flew in. I wanted a break, but there I was, being trained in my light blue polo.

Honestly, though, I loved that job. The pay was excellent. The task, of teaching, rewarding. I worked with some insanely smart kids. I remember how quick they were to grasp concepts, and I marveled at their intelligence. The parents, whom were probably all in a social group I’d never belong in, knew me without knowing me—they expressed excitement to my boss that their kid was working with me! and I was flattered. I was a real weirdo with the whiteboard, but eventually, I put it down.

Graduate school went by quickly. The first semester was a slog, but I had a group of friends that I laughed and commiserated with. They made it worth it. It had been years since I’d felt comfortable with a group of girls: high school cattiness had made me wary. We grabbed drinks after class. Gossiped and spilt enough tea to make the British roll in their graves. But I spoke with them less once the pandemic hit.

Nowadays, I am unexpectedly jaded about the workplace, an irony, given the field I’m in. I’m supposed to be bright-eyed bushy-tailed, but all I see is the futility of our efforts. We pat each other on the back for blabbering far and wide, but it’s just a whole lot of blabbering. And I hate blabbering. I’m more interested in studying people. Not actually interacting with them. So that’s where the research pang comes in. I don’t want to do the work to get there, but sometimes, I wonder if there’s where I want to be.