As I laid there, pretending to sleep, I realized that the best decisions of my life were all impulsive. Done on a whim. A day before, I would never have imagined that I’d do what I did, but I did. Without any planning. Without any rational. And yet it’d shape up to be one of the happiest things I’d ever done.

And as I realized that, it dawned on me that maybe we should just bite the bullet. Drive hundreds of miles to see and experience the things we’ve always wanted to. I want to get away. He wants to drive. I have time off. He has time to spare. We could do it tomorrow. Day after. So why not?