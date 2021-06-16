June Diaries

June 16th, 2021

11:46 AM

Everything is temporary. Everything is temporary. Everything is temporary.

Somethingsomething by Eckhart Tolle that’s about how thepresentisallwehave and how painandsufferingisapartofthat but notinthewaywethinkitis. I need to read and reread that book and internalize it because I have difficulties with grasping that- time perception and time psychology and – don’t we all? I’ll noodle separately about that.

From this morning’s episode of bullshitting the day away (pony ride aside):

“Look at my feet. Look at the different colors.”

“What? They look the same. They’re pink up top and get brown there and pale out.”

“Look closer.”

“They look normal. They’re supposed to be paler on top.”

“No, look closer.”

“It’s the shadows. Looks fine.”

I looked up to see him starting to get incensed and went –

“Dude, I’m playing. I know you have a sandal tan.”

Le beau is smashing the garlic with his hands. We have no adequate large butcher knife. In fact, we have no good knife at all. The only knife we got was from Ikea, and it was dull. Has been dull. We’re preparing an inordinate amount of food. I threw in some Idahoan potatoes to bring and he pointed and asked why I put Idahoan potatoes. I said, because you just add water. I also brought KIND bars and bagels and JIF peanut butter and kettle chips and paper towels.

Found a Taiwanese horror show on Netflix to download, so remind me to download that. I almost want to run out and buy a new film camera, even though the one I have, the one I took from my parents’ dresser three years ago, works just fine, even if I broke it and taped it together. We’ll bring my DSLR, my film camera, the GoPro. In the end, I want to have an album, a video, and most likely a detailed blog series. Stay tuned!

June 15th, 2021

10:03 PM

Time to buy hiking boots and make a Spotify playlist.

I think I’ll make an alternative indie playlist and a rap playlist. We already have both, but I want to redo and refine them.

Do I just make a new one? I think I will. I think I’ll go for something peppy in both playlists to hype! us! up! And maybe a transcendental one when we’re feeling mellow.

I need to download books on my app, too. And Netflix movies.

June 14th, 2021

10:45 PM

“You drink so much juice.” Le beau said, as I handed over my double OJ.

“You know, you’re not the first person to tell me that.”

“That isn’t good.”

“Someone once told me ‘you drink orange juice like a vampire sucks blood.'”

As I exclaimed this last part loudly, a nice family passed behind me.

“That was loud.” I giggled. Le beau started checking out on the app.

“Chicken. Grapes. Oranges. Celery–”

“–Once I slept over at K’s house and I drank all of their orange juice–”

“Of course you did. Potiddies–”

“Oh, you know.”

Earlier, we had been at Trader Joe’s. They had intoxicated me with their excellent kung pao chicken from earlier. I get the feeling that Joe himself tried and selected every single product in that store. This time around, I scrutinized each and every single item.

We left with mint watermelon tea (mine), ice cream (his), four bags of chicken (ours), two bags of pasta, body wash, salad (mine. I forget the last time I ate arugula), hash browns, and more. Including kombucha. Which tasted like an old lady’s feet, apparently.

“Are we Trader Joe hoes now?” le beau whispered by the kombucha.

I think we are Trader Joe hoes now.

3:01 PM

Update. The waged war on wasps has been won. For now.

After we leaned over the balcony to see a squirming hive of wasps, hidden conveniently by our window pane, le beau grabbed his comically large BB gun.

I stood at the ready with my now-broken spray bottle of dish soap.

After about half an hour of him shooting the stinging Stans, I heard a thelunk, saw a shadow plop by our window, and saw him excitedly motion me outside.

We looked over the balcony to see the baseball-sized hive lying in our neighbor’s yard.

12:53 PM

I drove to the marina, because I was annoyed. And stifled.

I want to get out, but I don’t know where out is. And apparently the New York Times is describing the uptick in violent crimes, because This Is America, and I’m not sure I want to go out anymore.

It’s obscenely humid today. I should have taken my graduation photos earlier. But I didn’t. I plan to take them this weekend. Even though it’s late. I would like them for posterity.

After melting in the heat, I went back home, where I decided to make the bag of Trader Joe’s kung pao chicken and some noodles. I don’t know how to make rice using the Instant Pot: it seems overly complicated with its gadgets and gizmos. But I like rice, which is an understatement, so I might go out and buy my own rice cooker. Which will probably bother le beau.

The chicken is surprisingly good.

The heat makes me feel exceptionally shallow. I found a blogger whose writing I really like. I lurk the interweb of WordPress, hunting for blogs and bloggers. Yum, yum.

June 13th, 2021

9:12 PM

You get to this weird age where everyone’s doing something vastly different, and social media will attest to that.

There’s invariably somebody getting married. Another person showing off their toddler. Another person birthing a kid. Someone getting a new job. Someone discussing an old job. Someone graduating from medical school. Someone reflecting on their 50+ years of life.

It’s the weirdest fucking thing. Well, I mean, it’s not. It’s actually very fucking normal. It is incredible, though: this massive breadth of things you can be doing around my age, splayed across social media, whether it’s raising two young children, finishing school, getting married, or simply figuring life out.

It used to be easier to compare yourself to others. At this point, it’s virtually impossible. Of course, I could be a doting mother of three, but I could be partying somewhere in South America, too. But I’m doing none of those, and I’m not sure that I envy any of those options. I guess the dust starts to settle and form around this time. We’re all transitioning into our Selves, whatever that might be….

It is… Sunday night. Yes. That sounds correct. Sunday night. I’m lying on a bed of pillows. I waged a war with wasps today. See? Aren’t you glad I don’t post my life on social media anymore? Because that’d be my shining update. I waged a war with wasps today. I hope they have the sense to not build a nest on my window, because I like my window wasp-less, thanks.

I’m bored. I don’t know what to do with my time or energy. I made the mistake of, as you can tell, logging onto social media, and now I feel sort of depleted and annoyed. I need to start some sort of project. Divert my energy elsewhere, somewhere. What kind of project? A cooking project? Maybe I could master the Instant Pot. Or maybe a drawing project? Another one of those daily prompts-type things. I love-love-loved doing my creepy Inktober drawings, but there’s a time and place for that type of thing, ah.

A reading project? It sort of sucks the life out of reading. Archiving? No, that sounds tedious. I’ve been incessantly blogging here, much to my own dismay, but I’m too bored to stop. I’ve already scheduled out a whole year’s worth of blog posts, too. It’s a nightmare. Me and too much time. I need to divert my energy somewhere. Stat.

12:01 PM

Listening to willow ad nauseam.

It’s 12:01. About time to start the day. I’m drinking coffee. I opened my psychology book to page 55. But upon reading about Zimbardo conducting psychology studies, I felt a little forlorn, and put the book back down.

I chose the easier path in psychology – the more lucrative one with fewer barriers. The degree was easier, shorter; the jobs better-paying. Application is king, not necessarily research. I don’t regret it. At the same time, I’ll probably always feel a small pang reading about psychology research. The way we translate psychology in the workplace seems like a load of horse, but I won’t say that out loud.

I did like the work we did at NASA, though. It was research-oriented. I enjoyed collecting data, interviewing engineers and leaders, learning about various organizational concepts. It was rewarding. I miss the folks at NASA. I forgot to email my mentor back. We always had good conversations. After I left (after I was poached, basically) we exchanged long emails. Our weekly one-on-ones included both the professional and personal, as we talked about our families, goals and dreams.

I know I’m on the right career path because of the relative lack of resistance. I know that sounds like a cop-out. But the truth is, even though I’m little, I’ve come to realize that when things are meant to be, they will be. I used to have the quote “que sera, sera” on my wall, thinking it pertained only to love. And while it does pertain to love, and this love has been the most seamless, guided gently by fate, the same, I suspect, goes for most everything in this life.

Even with other facets of work. Come graduation, I applied for a few teaching jobs, interviewed once, and was immediately hired. I still remember the exhaustion of hearing my new boss’s voicemail right after graduation, saying I’d start the week I flew in. I wanted a break, but there I was, being trained in my light blue polo.

Honestly, though, I loved that job. The pay was excellent. The task, of teaching, rewarding. I worked with some insanely smart kids. I remember how quick they were to grasp concepts, and I marveled at their intelligence. The parents, whom were probably all in a social group I’d never belong in, knew me without knowing me—they expressed excitement to my boss that their kid was working with me! and I was flattered. I was a real weirdo with the whiteboard, but eventually, I put it down.

Graduate school went by quickly. The first semester was a slog, but I had a group of friends that I laughed and commiserated with. They made it worth it. It had been years since I’d felt comfortable with a group of girls: high school cattiness had made me wary. We grabbed drinks after class. Gossiped and spilt enough tea to make the British roll in their graves. But I spoke with them less once the pandemic hit.

Nowadays, I am unexpectedly jaded about the workplace, an irony, given the field I’m in. I’m supposed to be bright-eyed bushy-tailed, but all I see is the futility of our efforts. We pat each other on the back for blabbering far and wide, but it’s just a whole lot of blabbering. And I hate blabbering. I’m more interested in studying people. Not actually interacting with them. So that’s where the research pang comes in. I don’t want to do the work to get there, but sometimes, I wonder if there’s where I want to be.

June 12th, 2021

I changed my blog layout! For the first time, I made it so that there’s an image accompanying a text excerpt. I think that my feed posts will also be excerpts – that remains to be seen. But anyways.

I was reflecting, looking back at my archives, and realizing that I’ve been consistently blogging for the past…five years now. That sounds about right. Five years! I started this blog in the summer of 2016, because I was bursting with words, which I normally already am. But I had no place to house my words. I had a Tumblr photoblog (the last of many – I think I’d had at least five or ten photoblogs on Tumblr, and none of them lasted) and a main Tumblr. Those got deleted. So I migrated back to WordPress, which had housed a few blogs over the years as well. Coolpeppermint was born.

Now we have a winner. This WordPress, coolpeppermint, has been my one unwavering creative outlet for half a decade! Half a decade. One of my longest consistent blogs. I’ve had maybe twenty or more blogs at this point in my life, always jumping from one to another. I’ve somehow not jumped ship…yet. Just kidding.

Admittedly, I was a little peeved recently at the prospect of having a mini stalker. I got all my gear to go into hiding. When I told this to le beau, that I hid my blog because of it, he was adamant that I shouldn’t. You shouldn’t have to hide your blog – it’s your creative outlet. So what? if someone visits a lot? And, visitor, if you’re reading this, it’s not that I don’t want you to visit, it’s just a weird delicate dance between the performative and private. On the one hand, I want to share – on the other, I want to hide.

The compulsion to share, however, has won out. It always does. I remember having a mini stalker in 2013, and I knew who it was, as well, and even though I was also very interested in her and her blog (she loved cats and Beirut) I felt seen, exposed, despite publicly posting. So I went into hiding there. A part of me wonders where she is now.

In looking at old posts, I will note that I’m usually pretty averse to journal entries. They’re boring to me, and I don’t like my voice, but in the moment, it’s very cathartic to post. So these types of entries will probably be mined for quality nuggets, hidden in drafts, moved to trash. That’s fine, though. I enjoy cleaning and sorting, both in the real world and on here.

I wish I knew the exact day that I made this WordPress account: I’d like to celebrate your fifth birthday! In the years since, 3,013 followers have joined me, and ol’ CP here has amassed 61,354 views. I don’t know who has been here with me for this five year journey, or how long you, reader, have been here for – maybe a day or a week or a minute -but either way, thanks for being there, on the other side of the screen.

June 11th, 2021

While we’re blaring down the highway, radio cranked up, oldies on, Bohemian Rhapsody, jazzing our way to the the mall or movies or where-have-you, I feel little and liberated.

As we’re cruising to the theatre, there’s a burger wrapper on the floor, soon to be joined by a fruit popsicle cover. We’ve just stepped out of a massive sporting goods & outdoors shop. I’ve never been, despite passing the store countless times. Everywhere, there was taxidermy. I’ve always been fascinated by taxidermy. It’s a mixture of disgust and intrigue: I can’t stop myself from peering at the details, the eyes, the realism. There was a giant fish tank in the middle of the store, too, which I squealed at, because it was large enough to accommodate some very happy looking fish. There were fat fish and skinny fish, tall fish and short fish.

Then we went to grab a burger. God, it was good. The line was taking too long, so I suggested that we step inside. Good move. Once we did, the orders were quickly completed, and we scarfed down our burgers in the car. We still had about 30 minutes before the movie started. I wanted to catch all the advertisements, because – oh, I didn’t mention, but we went to watch The Conjuring. We went in during matinee off-hours, and had the entire row to ourselves. We double-masked, of course, and wore our eye protection

So we arrived, and the advertisements ate up 30 minutes, and by the time they were over, I was just about ready to fall asleep and go home. And the volume was too loud, as per usual. Then, about five minutes into the actual movie, the alarm went off. And, of course, our first instinct was to find the exit and understand the situation, and if there’s – well, this is America, so you can see where this is going. And that’s how you know you’re in America, folks: when you feel more fear at the suggestion of a movie alarm than the current exorcism happening on the big screen.

Fortunately, there was only a smoke alarm that had gone off. But we evacuated, along with everyone else. With really nothing else to do, we sat in the car and people-watched, commenting about our surroundings. The manager had a man bun, so we called him Mun, and we watched as he confidently jogged from group to group, rallying support and understanding. There was yet another boy who walked with such gusto, we couldn’t help but stare and marvel. He had this incredible swagger that’s usually reserved for men with arms too large, physically, to not swagger. He had arm leeway, though. And a giggling girlfriend who hopped into the yellow Jeep with him.

Then there was yet another man who, oblivious to the five firetrucks, two police cars, and security van, began walking up to the theatre. He was coming in at the one o’clock, unable to, clearly, read a parking lot, and we excitedly noted him. Then we swiveled our heads left to see that he had been spotted by a movie theatre worker, who was tall, and whom we called Tall. Tall spotted Oblivious. Tall made his way across the street. Oblivious was swiftly intercepted.

Finally, as the crowds petered out, and people got their refunds, we stopped to get two vouchers and a refund. So really, the value of four free movies. Still unsatisfied with the adventure, we headed to Trader Joe’s. That’s the adult part of today’s adventure. We shuffled up and down the aisles, and ended up coming home with fruit pops, frozen chicken, pineapple sauce, and an unfortunately-opened-box-of-tomato-soup. Finally, we drove on home, past the historic district.

At home, I emailed my boss requesting paid time off, so I’ll have five days off in the week after next. He responded enthusiastically–“good to see you’re taking time off!”–and then I went to bake some pizza.

Le beau found The Conjuring online, because I was still itching to watch it, so we watched it, curled up on the sofa. It was an excellent horror film. And based closely on a real story as well. I won’t go into how much I love horror movies, but I thought this one was very well done, and miles better than A Quiet Place II. In A Quiet Place II, virtually everything could have been avoided if people stayed home, but no. People refused. You don’t have to say ‘Americans during quarantine’ again. The Conjuring was a lot scarier, jam packed with jump scares. And it could not be avoided.

June 9th, 2021

I was inspired to return to this – writing to an imaginary cat – after reading some scenes from Kafka on the Shore, where one of the characters could talk to cats. After struggling to talk to a cat that had been, unfortunately, hit by a bike as a kitten, a Siamese approached the human character.

She was a very cultured cats, knew about operas and car brands, and she helped the man out. The book is by Murakami, which you could have guessed, because he is now, unofficially officially, my favorite author. There are always cats in his books.

So. Dearest Pillotsky.

Have you heard of Killa Kay TV? Probably not. You’re a cat. But here. Here’s one of his skits. Pretty sure I’ve watched this video at least 3x already. As a wise man once said, “all I got is space and opportunity.”

Le beau showed me Killa Kay TV yesterday, and we laughed so hard watching his videos. We knew exactly who he was referring to in all the school settings.

It also made me realize how ubiquitous some school-related behaviors were, like the “fingertip rule” for short skirts. Or the way that one English teacher ate her salad and held up a bent index finger to chew. Or the way our Physics teacher would sigh in disappointment, “you all failed. Am I doing something wrong? Please. Tell me.” Oh, and how the nurse always offered crackers to cure all ailments.

On another note, I love my guinea pigs. You would too, Pillotsky, although for (probably) the wrong reasons. They’re the most charismatic charmers I’ve met in my entire life. They’ve turned the rodent-hating into loving fans, ambivalent passerby’s into starry-eyed gazers. They’re so goofy, and so smart – they’ve been trained to play basketball, play fetch, shake a paw, gallop in circles, and respond to their names. They’re clever, too: whenever the fridge opens, they wheek for dear life, begging for food, because they know that’s where their dear veggies are stored.

June 8th, 2021

Yesterday. We did a grocery run after 5 PM. One nice thing about working from home with the 9-5: everything stops at 5 PM.

June 7th, 2021

I regret the charcuterie board.

It was meant to be a slightly indulgent midnight dinner, with Italian cheeses and Italian meats, sweet and salty and soft, but I suspect they made me warm. And insomniac.

At 2 AM, I plodded across the hall to the AC and saw the lights on.

I’m hot as —-s, I wailed.

I remained hot as —-s for the next five hours. A “bunny ears quotation mark” work call at 10 AM prevented me from conking out for another 4 hours, so now I’m sleep deprived in a dark rainy room at 11 AM.

Might try out the Italian coffee we bought yesterday. At least I’ve slept obscenely hard the past two weeks. 12 hour stints of sleep.

June 6th, 2021

Came home to steak and eggs and three missed notifications and two phone calls declaring, “it’s time.” Time for me to come home, I assumed. My fifteen minutes had stretched into “42 minutes,” le beau said.

ETA 3 PM I said.

I’ve had my cake (steak) and am eating it, too. Le beau was peeved that I dropped him off yesterday so I could stalk off into the stacks on my own. I relished in the alone time and let the hours sift away as I cooked and watched TV and played music.

This morning, I went to visit the darling pigs. They’re doing fantastic, thanks for asking. Butter gingerly nibbled on my pinky toe – a first for him – and I cradled them both as they fought over a carrot. I still remember the first time I gave them carrots. They popcorned in glee. Never in their baby lives had they had carrots. It’s their favorite food.

Then I painted my nails a dark blue, even though I don’t usually paint my nails. At all. I prefer to cut them within an inch of their existence, so the nail polish looked absurd on my fleshy fingers. It was the same royal blue color that my best friend’s mother had painted on me the first time that I had gone over for a sleepover.

Story time! Her mother, having peered at my best friend’s texts, was convinced I was a secret male lover. We were fast friends. I met her in math class after my course got dropped. For whatever reason, I was so relieved at having gotten back in the class that, seeing her eating a sandwich on a bench, made a beeline for her and started talking about it. Can you believe it? I exclaimed. I got into math class. Afterwards, we were always together. Even if I did avoid her for the first few weeks. We eventually mellowed out into closeness.

So, upon seeing our hearts and exclamation marks, her mother urged her father to scope it out, see if I was indeed the real girl that my best friend claimed I was. Checks out, her father said. So were we – you know? I was invited to sleep over a few months later, where my best friend trained me on the right behaviors and phrases to win their affections. Eat all of the food they put on your plate, she said. Greet them like this, she instructed. Say this, and don’t say that.

Her mother was like a watchful bird. Eventually, they must have decided that I was not a threat, and they took me under their wing. My best friend subtly exploited this, though, which was obvious when, one day, they turned around from the front seat to speak to her, and saw me sitting there instead.

They shared this story with my family a few years later. I was sick and unhappy and didn’t want to have dinner, but in the end, we did. It was one of the better decisions I made. We sat on the couch, curled up, next to a Kleenex box, as our families meshed. What a happy evening.

June 5th, 2021

Yay! Back on my film bullshit.

Processing some color film photos I took in the latter half of 2020. Lots of nature, hiking, parks. I’ll probably intersperse those with black and white photos I took while in the city. The two contrast, both in color and content.

It’s Saturday. I think I’m just compulsive blogging now. I’ll string this into my daily entry post or something.

I want strong coffee. My coffee has been mediocre lately. I wonder if it’s because my ratio of ground coffee to water is incorrect. I use a Vietnamese phin, or metal coffee brewer, because I thought the laboriousness of the whole process would deter me from drinking as much coffee as I do, but now I just use the phin every day.

My best friend snapped me, but I haven’t looked at it yet.

I’m a bad friend. I’m an objectively bad friend. I took quarantine as an excuse to burrow into my turtle den and not speak to anybody, ever again.

But I also just hate talking to people.

Even the ones I like and love.

Yesterday, we were in the parking lot of the Korean restaurant, looking at the gaggle of freshman boys with their 5.5 inch seams and college hats. Our social circle, we said, had effectively become a social line, where we are the only two dots being connected.

Also, this meme is wildly on-the-nose.

“I am in this photo, and I do not like it.”

June 4th, 2021

4:21 PM

This morning, as le beau popped in to visit, I told him about my dream. I told him about how I saw a boy, who was Arab, who looked like my best friend’s new boyfriend. In my mind, that was him. He had created an artistic display of love. I looked up, in my dream, to see the floating art piece, a piece of fabric. It was for a girl.

I thought nothing of it at the time, and scooched my way out of the jammed dream cars to keep up with K, le beau’s old friend.

When I opened Instagram, which I don’t do as much lately, because it’s boring and creepy, I saw my best friend’s story at the top. She seldom posts. And in the story, she had included 4 videos of him playing piano beautifully. I remembered my dream.

11:42 AM

I had a dream that I saw K, one of le beau’s old friends. We were in DC. I got a Sour Patch Kids candy at the train station, then drove off onto the highway. Except I didn’t know where I was going, so I just kept driving and driving until I reached the end of DC, which was an arcade.

I have no plans for the day. I used to have strict to-do lists. Now I mostly have a general, fluid idea of things I might want to do, and when the time rolls around, I might do it, but I might not, just depending on my mood.

June 3rd, 2021

10 PM

Just watched some episodes from Love, Death + Robots. Spent a few hours sitting on the balcony today, quietly feuding with a wasp, soapy water at the ready. I read Stone Butch Blues, and a little bit of Mislaid. Mostly Stone Butch Blues. Stared at the lake, mostly mesmerized, and ducked whenever I saw people.

I finished Alive on Netflix, curled on the couch, and it was horrendous. If any director needs that many minutes of cringey slow-mo shots, it’s a no for me, dawg. Man was fighting his way through hordes of zombies with a golf stick. Staring at a zombie munch on another human. “Getcho’ shit and go!” I exclaimed at the television.

Meanwhile, I alternated watching television with monitoring the window, where the wasps come to hang. I ended up furiously spurting the spray at one of the wasps, which kept returning with a vengeance. He returned maybe three or four times before I got a good soapy whack at him, and then he left with one of his cronies. I was bellowing so passionately that the people walking below us – enjoying the lake and weather – looked up in surprise.

June 2nd, 2021

10:13 PM

We stopped by a Filipino grocery/restaurant. We got halo-halo and Filipino BBQ, and it tasted just like the BBQ we had in the summer of…2019. A woman was belting out karaoke to Disney songs in the store. That then led me to spend the next few hours belting out to Disney classics in the car.

”But what is Hakuna Matata?”

I waggled my eyebrows and sang with the little lion, “—it means no worries! For the rest of your days.”

Then I lounged around and watched Rick and Morty, since season 5 is coming out. I also started Kafka On The Shore, a book by Murakami. Later in the afternoon, I tagged along for another car ride, where we took various detours and narrated our mistakes in a deep narrator’s voice (“It was not in the right direction.”)

Yesterday, we went to Kohl’s to return an item from Amazon. We wandered through the home goods aisle. I like peering at living room and bedroom decor. Le beau’s always making a beeline for the kitchen section.

We left the return section with a $5 coupon. Seeing how expensive everything else was, we crouched near the candy aisle and calculated how many free bars we could walk away with. We chose a Reece’s pieces, Kit Kat bar, and… M&Ms, which I am now realizing I did not get much of.

We left feeling like we had robbed the place. The glories of being grown up. Getting free coupons for candy bars.

Then we went to Wendy’s. I munched on the fries and talked about how much I like potatoes and reflected on that one corporate team bonding event where I declared that, given the choice to eat only one food for the rest of my life, I would be a potato.

After we went home—

“Your butt left an imprint on my mattress topper. Again. Look. Come look.”

He tottered over to see the undeniable dip and valley. Most likely from all the hours spent hijacking my bed and kicking me out.

“It’s memory foam.” He looked at it and shrugged.

“Well it’s the only memory it has.” I retorted.

June 1st, 2021

Two years ago, on June 1st, 2019, I began a daily mini-project: 31 Days of Journaling. Yesterday, I realized it was May 31st, 2021. Why not start Part II? For June 2021? I’ve been over-blogging lately, anyways.

There probably won’t be a whole lot of parallels between the two years, though. June 2019 was dotted with coffeeshops, malls, movies, restaurants, and work. At the time, I was working with students. Grasping at metaphors about small men in balloons and Stewie Griffin to convey math and science concepts I couldn’t understand, but could, at least, get them to the right answer. I think my students knew I was pretty weird, but they liked me. I liked them as well. I thought high schoolers were a lot more genuine than adults.

During that time, I was about to start graduate school. It was an interim of sorts. A temporary rut. I knew where I was going and how I was going to get there, but the rollercoaster cart was still putting up the hill.

It’s all gloom and doom outside. I woke up with a June-esque sense of meaninglessness. I wonder how much of life is running around in circles on a hamster wheel, cycling through the same ol’ feelings. Film. Stretch of roads. Blue skies. Meaninglessness. Summer always feels this way; I’ve learned not to ascribe too much significance to it. If this were all a track field, we’re simply pit-pattering our feet over the same gravel until it eventually runs down.

In November, when we went to visit le beau’s family for Thanksgiving, I found a book that profoundly changed how I view things. Everything made a little more sense. Patterns are intentional. The purpose is to learn. Just as students learn better by working through concepts on their own, we learn more deeply through experience. As I drifted off to sleep last night, I thought of how, in plays, no character is ever accidentally written in. Each and every person, each and every event, is deliberately included. Free will gives actors the ability to improvise, but there are seldom accidents, per se. Just slight variations on the play. And all the world’s a stage.