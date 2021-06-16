Psychology of Time

Almost ten years ago, I read The Time Paradox by Philip Zimbardo and John Boyd. Most recently, I grabbed it off my shelf to reread it.

The Crypt of the Capuchin Monks: “What you are, they once were. What they are, you will be.”

And “just as fish may be unaware of the existence of the water in which they swim, most of us are unaware of the ceaselessly flowing time in which we live.” The impact of time on our psyche can’t be overstated – the most recent time-related book I read was Power of Now, by Tolle. But it’s difficult to change, the way we swim through time.

Zimbardo and Boyd suggest that we hold various time orientations, which influence our decisions, behaviors, relationships. I was curious and alone at home, so I retook the Zimbardo Time Perspective Inventory. The clean red dots denote the “ideal time perspective,” whereas my Christmas-themed scribbles denote my recent scores.

Time Perspectives

• Past-negative and past-positive

Overall, I scored lowest on past-negative and second highest on past-positive. In other words, I revisit and rewrite my past happily. I view memories fondly, and I’m prone to nostalgia.

In the book, I saw faint pencil marks detailing my old scores from 2012. I used to feel much more negatively towards the past. I was disdainful and resentful. About what, I don’t remember, but I do recall being deeply dissatisfied with both the past and present.

Since then, my views of the past have morphed. I ascribe a greater sense of meaning to decisions I’ve made, situations I’ve been in, people I’ve crossed paths with. I am no longer plagued with existential bouts, where everything felt purposeless, eeking out a pointless existence dotted with small regrets.

In a similar vein, I now refuse to regret anything. As the man with the tattoo once memed, No Ragrets.

• Present-fatalistic

The psychologists described present-fatalism in a harsh light. “Present fatalistic people feel that decisions are moot because predetermined fate plays the guiding role in life: “What will be, will be.” According to Zimbardo, underlying this perspective is helplessness and hopelessness.

I scored much higher on this than the ‘ideal’ time perspective – based on the percentile, my score exceeded that of 70% of survey-takers.

But I’d disagree with the notion that being high in present-fatalism is a bad thing. I believe that que será, será! That fate is a guiding hand! And that there’s a reason behind it all. Still. It isn’t to say that I don’t have a strong internal locus of control, or that I don’t believe in free will. I do. At the same time, all the free will in the world cannot stand up to fate.

• Present-hedonistic

“Present hedonistic people live in the moment – seeking pleasure, novelty, and sensation, and avoiding pain.” I really thought I’d score higher on this, since mild hedonism is my guiding principle nowadays. But it’s likely because of how they define hedonism – from an extravert’s perspective, where parties and addiction motorcycles epitomize joy. My hedonism is more moderated in its activities, since I’m wildly sensitive, but I do seek pleasure, avoid pain and occasionally feel guilty about it.

• Future-oriented

They “are always thinking ahead. They plan for the future and trust in their decisions; in the extreme they may become workaholics, leaving little time to enjoy or appreciate what they have worked so hard to achieve. But they are most likely to succeed and not get in trouble” (Zimbardo and Sword, 2017).

At some point in my life, I was probably on a fast-track to live and die as a future-oriented workaholic. Then I decided that that was no fun. I was living so heavily in the future – letting relationships and moments fall to the wayside- that I missed the present, regretted the past. All I wanted to do was get ahead. Literally. I was deeply unhappy. Granted, I still plan for my future. Contribute to the 401K. Save. Prepare for a rainy day. But I refuse to fall into the future-oriented trap ever again.

• Transcendental-future

Last, but not least, there is the concept of a transcendental future. This was a fascinating one for me.

“The transcendent time perspective is a holistic vision of life and death, devoid of the strong commitment of the “I.” Apart from the personal aspect, it increasingly often includes the generational aspect, as well as the metaphysical one which is associated with the fate of the universe.

It gives meaning to one’s own existence and allows one to reflect on their own life, but also on the life of other generations and the world” (Timoszyk-Tomczak and Bugajska, 2019.)

I scored higher on this than 95% of other survey-takers. I mean, I believe it. I would love to see how this compares to my 2012 score, but alas: there were no pencil marks. In the past decade, this score must have shot up as my future orientation decreased; past positivity increased; past negativity decreased; and present fatalism increased.

So as of June 16th, 2021: I look back on my life fondly, scrub it of unhappiness; I believe in fate and its role in where I am; I seek pleasure, avoid pain; I find meaning in the saran wrap of life and death and whatever surrounds it.