The last time we took a trip together, just the two of us, was four years ago. Four years ago!

I remember that it was after I’d taken a semester off, kept this fact from my best friend, and subsequently lost said best friend. I still went to her dumb club birthday party anyways – right before our trip together. I didn’t want to go to her party so bad that I cried because I’d be around those catty girls and I was sick of clubs, but in the end, none of them were there. Le beau, however, was. We went to a party for the first and last time and he spoke with an old friend whom he’s missed for a long, long time.

Tonight, I drove past where I used to live. The open lot I used to bike in – they’ve since built construction. I remember my Dad walking me out there. Not a whole lot has changed otherwise. Streetlights, quiet suburbia. Paved roads sanding down with age. I remember the trees and vegetables my Dad would plant in the backyard. The tree out front has grown out. I remember how angry my Mother was when he pruned that tree, and how it looked like a stringy silly mess. I’ll admit it was ugly, but I was too young to care.

Across the street was a childhood friend. She was two years younger than me. We would play together often. When it snowed, we sledded. Her mother was social and gossipy and when they had Christmas parties, they would invite us. One Christmas, I assumed the status of Santa and all the other little kids were the elves. We orchestrated an elaborate Christmas gift-giving process. As I passed by her house, I could smell it again, odd as it sounds.

I almost said I was a bossy Santa, until I remembered the conversation we had at work about gender norms and implicit sexism in the workplace. I said a short, brief spiel, that the difference in feedback was a symptom, not a root cause – that we swim in sexist norms and implicit beliefs. At the same time, I’m pretty much a dude. Which none of my co-workers need to know. That’s none of their business. Le beau laughed at me guzzling milk and sniffing my pots and apparently manspreading all over the place.

Yesterday, I did the dishes terribly. He wouldn’t let me fix them. I was admittedly infuriated when he went “babe?” and I waited for him to say what he wanted to say, but he just said, “babe? Babe?” over and over until I snipped at him, irritated that he couldn’t just say what he wanted to say, and rinsed the rest of the pots. We always joke that I’m the cat – disdainful and moody and misanthropic – and he’s the dog – friendly, sweet, needy – but he says I’m more like a troll under a bridge.

Up next: how the pup and trollcat fare in close traveling quarters.