Dreamy Road Trip

We’re in the hotel. It’s nice, cute, antiquated. 1885, the logo says. The second we stepped in, I was convinced it was haunted, but not in a bad way. To quell our hunger – having not eaten after 12 hours on the road – we grabbed a pizza from across the street.

Somehow one hour on the road stretched into five stretched into twelve. I was a little tired near the end, but nowhere near done. The pandemic inadvertently did several things: 1) it made me realize that all I want is to have a cabin in the woods, miles away from the nearest non-related human and 2) it provided me the capability to stay still and entertained in a very small space for a very long time. The latter came in handy today.

God, I said over pizza, is the OG landscaper and artist. On our drive, we visited a few tourist locations to break up the tedium. They were fascinating in their own right. One of them featured cars that tourists crassly stood on and painted. In the end, these tourist-packed locations had nothing on the remote, awe-inspiring, tear-inducing, vast, lumbering mountains and plains that stretched onwards for hundreds of miles.

We creeped up tortuous mountains, through shrub-dotted plains, past steep canyon cliffs and precariously large rocks. This route had not been in the plan – le beau just stumbled on this by chance. But every part of this route was the most beautiful thing I’d ever seen. Nature yawned us into her arid arms for hours and hours. Not a car or human in sight. Remote solitude – untouched nature as far as the eye could see.

Give a man a canvas, and he’ll give you Cadillacs to paint on a stretch of cracked dirt. Give God a canvas, and it’ll make you cry.

If you can’t tell, I fucking love nature. And we’re just beginning. This next week will be a trip, both in the literal and metaphorical sense of the word. Right now, I’m currently going through the photos I took on my DSLR, and reliving the awe and wonder. These moments make me think of my 7th grade English teacher, who once stopped me as I loudly exclaimed, “that’s awesome!” He explained the gravity of the word ‘awesome.’ Of the word ‘awe.’ Suffice to say, nature is awesome.

I’ll share more details of each memorable stop later, with days divided into segments. I’ll link them here as well: this will be my OG page for road trip links.