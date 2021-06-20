On the Hotel WiFi

There are few if any words
to describe the beauty of Colorado
We wake up around 5:48 feeling oddly refreshed
It’s cold outside, dry
(Hard to breathe, so I google elevation and shortness of breath and it takes me to Colorado Springs)
A part of me still can’t believe that we are here
It’s absolutely surreal
To share a small spot on this earth with such beauty
Cascading trees! towering mountains
Who have seen lives lived lost and everything in between
We are in the mining town
Now a tourist destination
Rickety in its charm
This morning I’m wearing le beaus carhart
Because he looks a lot cooler than me
He’s talking to one of the other guests
Everywhere and throughout, I let him do the talking
While I wander and admire my surroundings
(A case of old film cameras on display)
I’m enamored by the charm
The quaintness –the beauty –the real and implied history
We stopped by here in a panicked attempt last night
Not realizing we were about to traverse on the most dangerous terrain at night
But I’m glad we made the stop
It really is (literally) breath taking
On another note
I might post my notes on here–documenting our trip–
and later wrangle the posts into something more polished and clean
Until the next time I get WiFi
Peace out WP