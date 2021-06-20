On the Hotel WiFi

There are few if any words

to describe the beauty of Colorado

We wake up around 5:48 feeling oddly refreshed

It’s cold outside, dry

(Hard to breathe, so I google elevation and shortness of breath and it takes me to Colorado Springs)

A part of me still can’t believe that we are here

It’s absolutely surreal

To share a small spot on this earth with such beauty

Cascading trees! towering mountains

Who have seen lives lived lost and everything in between

We are in the mining town

Now a tourist destination

Rickety in its charm

This morning I’m wearing le beaus carhart

Because he looks a lot cooler than me

He’s talking to one of the other guests

Everywhere and throughout, I let him do the talking

While I wander and admire my surroundings

(A case of old film cameras on display)

I’m enamored by the charm

The quaintness –the beauty –the real and implied history

We stopped by here in a panicked attempt last night

Not realizing we were about to traverse on the most dangerous terrain at night

But I’m glad we made the stop

It really is (literally) breath taking

On another note

I might post my notes on here–documenting our trip–

and later wrangle the posts into something more polished and clean

Until the next time I get WiFi

Peace out WP