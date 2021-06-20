In a half awake haze, I saw myself sitting at a train station. It looked like the train station on 34st. I was sitting on the train bench outside, waiting for the train to arrive. Waiting and waiting. So I waited and waited and waited and waited. At some point, though, I realized that the train wasn’t coming. The train isn’t coming, I thought to myself. The train isn’t coming. I don’t know why I didn’t just leave. As time rolled on, as if a camera were panning out, I saw a train on the other side, sitting idle, as if waiting for me.

