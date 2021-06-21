Sitting by the creek with a coffee and bagel. Listening to the running water, comforting and consistent. I’m across the place where we saw the deer yesterday, who greeted us with her presence and loped off.

This morning, I peeked on Instagram and saw a video by a friend that I needed to see. A reminder. Our identities are costumes; our friends and enemies, our cast mates. Each protagonist has to have a villain, a challenge, an uphill climb to grow and learn and be.

The pain we cause and hold is all part of that as well. We often attribute duality–good and bad– when in reality, there is no such thing. What is attributed as ‘Good’ may quickly become ‘Bad,’ and vice versa. The universe doesn’t care for that type of thing. It’s the most hippie thing ever that I’ll never blurt out loud, but all there is is love.

Nature (almost) makes the earth trip worthwhile. I wanted to make the Colorado trip because I had an honest-to-god burning desire to get away from people. Over a year into the pandemic, and I only want to move further from people–not closer. It sounds dramatic, but nature is my only respite.

My dream of living in a cabin by a lake and mountains is momentarily being pseudo-lived out now, as I sit on the deck, secluded from others, watching the water. The trees obscure the mountains, and there are people within a hundred feet, but this is as close to my recurring cabin dream as I’ve gotten.

I hope that it will one day be a reality.