Perk: We steal each other’s clothes on a regular basis.

Downside: We steal each other’s clothes on a regular basis.

I traded my light orange shirt for his dark orange shirt. We’re wearing them today. I had to negotiate trade rights for the light orange shirt–two for one–since mine is a good one.

When he tells me that he likes what I’m wearing, I instinctively hold onto the clothes tighter, anticipating the next question: “Can I have it?”