Dense in Dillon

Another morning, another cup of coffee by the mountains.

It’s a lot denser here than the remote, hilly mountains we’ve been driving through. This town is filled with people, shops, homes and nature, all crammed into a place called Silverthorne/Dillon. It’s described as “the second most populous town in Summit County, Colorado,” which isn’t surprising. It’s been a while since I’ve seen houses twenty feet within each other – it’s been more like twenty acres.

I keep looking up from my laptop to take in the scenery. Somehow, le beau managed to find us two Superhost Airbnb’s at the very last minute. Both of these have been lovely in their own way. This condo, in comparison to the tiny house cabin, is spacious and stocked. Its painted-red balcony faces the mountains and highways. It’s cozy, well-decorated, and clean.

Our Airbnb host somehow managed to stock the entire place with every amenity and tool imaginable, from steamer baskets to pasta pans to a water boiler to an air fryer to cotton swabs to a first aid kit to coffee sweetener to a movable fireplace to a black raspberry soda in the fridge. Whose mans is this? I say after every serendipitous discovery. Because he’s about to be ours. We’re taking him with us, and he’s stocking our apartment. Oh, and redecorating it.

Honestly, I dig the Colorado aesthetic. Even the nearby Target is dressed to the cabin-house nines. It’s forever the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s here, where the cabinets are still a warm orange, the dressers cherrywood antique, the wooden panels unpainted, smoothed down. The bricks are faded. The bathtubs old fashioned. And yet, even without all the modern gadgets and gizmos, these antique cabin-styles radiate warmth and comfort. Too bad we’re chasing faux modern rustic in the city, greying our surroundings until we’re 50 Shades of Boring.

I disliked Telluride because of its Get Out charm, but I did pause to sift through a large book on Mountain Chalet decor. If I had it all, all would include a chalet-style cabin in the woods. It’d be by a mountain, a body of water, and the forest. Even being here, in Dillon, where I can see and smell and hear other people, is overwhelming.

I don’t want to go home. Nothing tethers me. I’m tethered to le beau, for obvious reasons, but aside from that, there’s no real reason we need to live where we are. Our jobs are, at least for now, fully remote. I’ve finished graduate studies; he’ll be done soon. It’s not as if we’re flooded with friends, either, and a burning need to stay close. There’s nothing specific to move forward towards, either. No specific actions or markers.

In the end, we create our own limitations, boxes of fear we stuff ourselves in. Guilt, expectation, ego. In the clouds, blurry-visioned, I said, you have to forgive yourself. The person you were then is not the person you are now. The person you are today is not the person you will be tomorrow. You can’t superimpose the Today You and all of your expectations on Yesterday You. It’s like making decisions Today based on how you will feel in twenty years. When I let go of guilt and the past, let myself rosy my memories, I realize that there’s nothing I specifically live for. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

I guess this is an existential crisis, but in the brightest sense of the phrase.