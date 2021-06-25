We watched 500 Days of Summer last night by the quiet fire, shadowy mass of mountains to our side.

The older I get, the more nuanced it seems. On the one hand, we see the events from Tom’s perspective, identify with him, think he’s a little nuts at first, realize he’s not. We vilify Summer, who made her friendly intentions known from the start, but whose actions seemingly belied her words. We fall in love with them as they fall in love with each other, but that’s an illusion, because Summer never really did.

I don’t blame Tom for the heartbreak, because of how Summer behaved. I don’t blame Summer for her apparent ambiguity, because she stated her intentions from the start. I blame Tom for his perfectly realistic portrayals of how we ruminate and muse and break our own hearts over and over again, relying on the fallacies of memory. And I blame Summer for leading him on, later clasping his finger as a ring adorns hers.

I think the teetering ladder of blame and understanding is precisely what makes the movie so good. It’s easy to veer off in defense of Tom or Summer. Tom is selfish; Summer is always clear. Tom is in the right; Summer is leading him on. Tom is delusional; Summer is not sure. Looking back, the directors seemed to lean more towards the interpretation of an unreliable narrator: Tom. Rachel, the little sister, highlights this. Every time the no-nonsense blonde soccer player appeared on screen, spitting a dose of straight-the-fuck-up insight, le beau laughed, said that was me.

At least Summer offered an explanation to Tom at the end. In my opinion, that was the most unrealistic part of the movie, aside from the ending. God, don’t let it be Summer at the park, Le beau said. Of course it is, I responded. It’s a rom com.