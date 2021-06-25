City Density

Denver was awful. Maybe not awful. But not fantastic, either.

I can’t stand cities anymore. I can’t. I can’t stand the aching buildings, heavy density, crowded buildings, dusty smells, clogged streets. A few minutes into the city, I remarked that the average demographic was probably late 30’s, fairly traditional – not traditional enough to buy a home in the suburbs and get married at 25, but less adventurous and alternative than the Coloradans roaming Durango in bikes, man-buns and Hawaiian shirts.

That general demographic, I had earlier noted, was likely edgy, athletic, built, composted (or knew someone who composted), used Mrs. Meyer’s hand soap exclusively, waved a pride flag, hiked up highways, had tattoos, biked on the weekends, camped in an RV, voted blue and went to protests, but hadn’t had a friend of color since the middle school.

Denver, I figured, was another story. The current demographic probably moved here in the heyday of tech-riddled Denver, maybe ten or fifteen years ago. Since then, the city’s slowed down, aged, but the people have stayed amid soaring rent. I joked that Colorado blew its budget maintaining the mountain roads rather than its shining child of a city. Denver was nowhere near as glittery as the tourist images show it to be. It was old and cracked and disappointing.

There’s this incredible density that I associate with the city: human energy shoved and stuffed and stacked together. It just exhausts me nowadays. It’s thickness, emotion, lived experience. It wasn’t nearly as bad as when I stepped by the old mining towns, which harbored clouds of sadness and dread. I took one look at those and left. When we drove out of Denver, I felt relieved to see the mountains again, but also nervousness at being surrounded by cars.

So I drifted into my latest fantasy of owning acres of land, on which I would house cows, marmots, horses, guinea pigs, goats and llamas. I don’t hail from the typical demographic that dreams of isolated cabins, surrounded by nature, but I don’t care anymore. We listened to The Weeknd as we puttered up and down mountain highways, back to the Airbnb.

I could never get tired of this view. It’s a chilly 55 degrees, and I’m in my shorts, on a blanket, on the balcony, facing the side of rolling hills, my back to the setting sun.