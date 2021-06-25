Earlier this month

I emailed someone I used to care about. Somehow, through the black holes of Google, I found their contact information. I partially remember what I said, but I mostly don’t. I was tired.

It’s been several years. I think my motives were selfish. That the message was just as much to them as it was for me. I figured I would find at least some peace of mind. So another decade wouldn’t pass and I’d still be too chicken shit. I don’t want to end up old and decrepit and regretful.

At the same time, it’s not as if it changes anything. Nothing changes. Nothing has.

But if I could find peace of mind, I would. I like to pretend I have. I’m not sure I will, though. Everyone else was lying.