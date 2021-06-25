I emailed someone I used to care about. Somehow, through the black holes of Google, I found their contact information. I partially remember what I said, but I mostly don’t. I was tired.
It’s been several years. I think my motives were selfish. That the message was just as much to them as it was for me. I figured I would find at least some peace of mind. So another decade wouldn’t pass and I’d still be too chicken shit. I don’t want to end up old and decrepit and regretful.
At the same time, it’s not as if it changes anything. Nothing changes. Nothing has.
But if I could find peace of mind, I would. I like to pretend I have. I’m not sure I will, though. Everyone else was lying.
One thought on “Earlier this month”
I feel that.
Personally, I think it’s good you did. Better reaching out and finding out the result than sitting on the thought, wondering what could have been said.
Even if it doesn’t change anything, at least you’ll know.
LikeLike