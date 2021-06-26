It’s rainy and cold and smells like smoke outside. The door is open; the fire is on. I’ve spent hours on the balcony in the frigid cold, criss-crossed with a book.

Le beau is on the phone right now, talking about how there are lots of Filipinos in Colorado.

We went to Breckenridge this afternoon, and it was all a series of serendipitous synchronicity. We had initially been hesitant to venture outside, since there were so many people on Main Street. Right as we found parking, after we went around in circles, it began to rain. And when it started to pour, all the crowds dispersed, as if welcoming our hermit presence.

We drifted into an ice cream shop, but for some reason, I didn’t want any. Then we stopped by a gelato store, and even though I had just said no to the ice cream, I said yes to the gelato. Le beau ordered us a Belgium waffle with cookies and cream gelato, and we ate behind the alleyway, where there were some tables and chairs folded up. Le beau fed us with the tiny blue spoon.

Afterwards, let’s find knick knacks and gifts, he said. I nodded.

Then he looked up. You won’t believe what’s behind you. An open door, displaying T-shirts and mugs and stuffed animals. Tourist gifts. So we polished off our dessert, and went into the store, where there were three Filipinos behind the counter. Apparently there is a big population nearby in Frisco, Colorado.

We then drifted up and down Main Street, drizzly and grey, stopping by two or three more tourist stores. I eventually did get a soft pink Colorado crewneck that I massaged for about ten minutes before le beau went, do you want that? I responded with: it’s 29.99. I nodded very lightly a few minutes later when he asked me a second time.

Then I asked him what he was getting, and through a fluke, he ended up getting a soft navy crewneck.