Is this real life? Or just fantasy?

All good things must come to an end. Alas.

Somehow le beau pushed through the whole day on the road, as we cycled from hour to classics playlist to finally a true crime podcast. The clouds were thick and fluffy. Simpson’s. Which side was the Microsoft screensaver? I pointed to his side.

I missed the mountains. I kept reminding myself that life is never not now, and that everything is temporary. I told myself this when my mind began to drift, and I did it to ground myself.

We were hyper, singing to the music, switching between this and comfortable silence.

The hours stretched like putty.

What if flies sounded like Louis Armstrong?

We sang off-key to You’re Beautiful, grizzled like flies.

They lost their money in the heyday of corn.

We detoured to pop lock n’ squat.

Thank you for using the tollway. Not even for coming to the state. Just for using the tollway.

We looked for the next and only welcome sign, bewildered at the lack of one.

We were like, can we have some service? And the universe said yes. At a cost. The state.

We played lots of classics. Classics have been light and fitting on the road. Johnny Cash accompanied us for several hours on our first day. Today was our usual musical trail mix.

Throughout this trip, there have been uncanny synchronicities in the songs.

Let’s get active, I suggested, go hiking and biking next time. Right as I did, the song YMCA popped up.

Earlier, I abruptly went, rain of fire–and it suddenly started to rain.

And as we climbed rocks to the summit, every song bleated on about rocks and heights.

During our 3 PM lunch break at Braum’s, I opened my salad bag and exclaimed–

Cottage cheese? What am I supposed to do with cottage cheese?

Then le beau made fun of me yelling about the–

Cottage cheese?!

I was severely disappointed to have a tub of unwanted cottage cheese with my salad.

In the end, he went inside the Braum’s, where the locale stared at him like some sort of deviant alien as he asked for balsamic vinaigrette instead of cottage cheese.

Then we were back on the road for several more hours. He cranked out hours and miles and I plugged my ears to some heavy beats. I went into a miniature coma as we drifted through long expanse of Simpson’s-esque nothingness.

We finally made our way out and down. Finally! The roads here were awful, but later, there was some semblance of civilization, lights glittering in the distance.

As the sun set, I thought to myself, I have to pee. As if the universe were teasing me, it began to rain, hard.

Put on a true crime podcast, le beau suggested, so I did. I found one that covered recent crimes that have occurred in our area. God, the locale law enforcement is really quite inept.

The whole thing gave us shivers. But the podcast kept us awake, and aware, and mildly paranoid, since we’ve been sharing the same streets with unhinged murderers.

Now we are home, and it’s… not as bad as I remembered. It’s cozy, modern, clean. A little miffed that it smells nicer after we left. And I don’t dislike the big bathroom, with the clean towels and fluffy white linens. I designed our place with a different color scheme in mind–cool greys, whites, blues and pinks. Even so, I feel inspired to add warmer wood accents, maybe antiques.

Somewhat unrelated, but as much as I miss the mountain view, I’m mildly relieved to be away from the corner where I kept envisioning a woman, strict and tall, wearing a bun in Victorian dress, with the small white dog that kept flitting about. It was beginning to annoy me.

I feel like we dreamt it all, and we’ve just begun to wake up.