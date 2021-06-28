If you or someone you know is suffering from PCD (Post Colorado Depression), just know you are probably alone. Because most people bounce back.

How long will this affliction last? I wail.

I’ve been dragging myself around the apartment, eating sweets, finishing a bag of jalepeño chips, and feeling, as I keep dramatically exclaiming, listless. It’s inevitable. I’m on humid, flat terrain. Listlessness is inevitable. I woke up thinking I would see mountains, then remembered I wouldn’t.

I won’t tell you the weather in Dillon, le beau says. He tells me anyways. 56. And rainy. I let out a little animal wail.

It’s almost 8 PM. I turned on some fake fireplace Netflix, closed the binds so I wouldn’t have to see the lack of mountains outside, and turned the fairy lights on for some coze. If I can’t be in Colorado, I’ll – I’ll bring the Colorado here – oh, who am I kidding.

So I’m filling my brain with entertainment. Jhumpa Lahiri’s most recent book of short stories. New bloggers on WordPress. I suggested we bake cheesecake tonight. I want to listen to the true crime podcast again, even though I have never really listened to podcasts before. A part of me is curious about making the alleged pink drink at Starbucks that I’ve never had, but now want to try, because you can emulate it with some cranberry juice and coconut milk, both of which I love. See? Optimism. Sunshine. Hope.

As for my behavior on here, on WordPress, I’ve been compulsively blogging the past few weeks. I feel like I’ve been blogging the most I have in a long time – I started this blog about 5 years ago – but that can’t be true. In 3 days, I promise myself that I’ll make a fat post called July Diaries, where I’ll house all my inane pointless blubberings that I want to expel into the world. Later, just as I did in 2020, I’ll take that and clean it up and maybe make something out of it. Or hide it. Or delete it. Who knows?

Oh, noooooo. The PCD is kicking back in. Treat it with some C: Colorado. Side effects include a dent in your bank account, lack of responsibility, and joy. Because who needs anything if you have happiness?