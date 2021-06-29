July Diaries

June 29th, 2021

11 PM

It’s not July yet – not for another 24 hours 1,472 minutes and 88,356 seconds – but I don’t care. I’ve been compulsively blogging for the past few weeks and need a space to verbally vomit. I’ll do it here. In a conglomeration of thoughts nobody particularly wants to read.

Today, we had a sobering reminder as to why we live where we live. The wanderlust still hasn’t been stamped out, just rubbed with the seasoning of reality. In the car, I remarked that we live our lives either taking care of others or being taken care of. Our parents, our children, our lovers, our friends. But the opposite of that, not being taken care of or not taking care of another, just means we’re alone. So it’s a burden or fortune, isn’t it? To worry, to care, to become angry, because deep down, we’re actually afraid.

I remind myself that there’s only so much that I can control. The things that have occurred have already occurred. The things that haven’t occurred – well, they haven’t occurred, and it could all turn out differently, for better or for worse. Worrying does not always necessitate a good outcome. It doesn’t stop me from worrying – but I try to worry less. Sometimes I try avoiding it entirely. It doesn’t always work.

It’s best to sink into the present. I keep telling myself, over and over and over again, that life is never not now. Life is never not now! Life is never not now. Life is never not now. Life is never not now. Life is never not now.

Good night.