iPhone Notes in New Mexico

wind mills oil pumps slug

bug ranch second

amendment man statue cadillac ranch

midpoint restaurant route 66

welcome to new mexico

road 104 here without a plan

we climb altitudes

past dipping canyon sides

suggestive haze of mountains

faraway distance

we share the road with nobody but ourselves

there’s no service –

no cars –

no people –

only narrow country roads snaking serpentine

johnny cash is the only

voice who accompanies us –

his hoppy twang coming in and out

in the remote echoes of solitude

we take a detour onto an overpass

overlooking an expansive lake – conchas lake

we are alone, alone, alone

on the loneliest road in new mexico

we drive and drive and drive

onto the cusp of a ghost town

barbed wire surrounds the

dilapidated homes

their backs broken

to the mountain

an old church sits across the street

– three crosses, two on the fence

one on the steeple –

le beau tells me to be careful – he says –

avoid stickers

they cling to your skin

i mark my territory

two misshapen circles on

dry cracked ground

a reminder i was here in the

abandoned remote deserts of new mexico

our next stop is up a winding mountain

it’s not unlike the opening scene

in the shining where john daniel edward “jack” torrance and his

‘shrill’ buggy eyed wife whose torment was

wrung for the scene

crawls up rugged empty roads to the abandoned winter hotel

here, though, it’s not as dramatic –

the road twists and slopes gently

we inch along nature untouched –

the mountain drops beside us –

canyon-like rocks orangey red

dotted in trees and shrubbery

we stop on a scenic turn off

where i hop out

and when i look down i see

a steep drop off

of maybe one hundred feet

on the other side of the mountain are faint trails

that lead into a cave

after we enter the mountains

we’re greeted by miles and miles of flat plains

the clouds are golden in the sky

illuminated by heavy grey clouds

dotted occasionally with isolated homes

and cows

finally, we enter the historic city

it’s lined with shops, window displays, signs

we round the corner where there’s are banners advertising

plaza drugs navajo textiles antiques

casa de musica

lights strung across trees

concerts on saturdays at 5:30 pm, a sign says

it’s 5:37!

in the center of the city

there’s a mariachi band, old folks

dancing in the square, swaying side to side

after checking into our hotel, we walk across the street

past the outdoor concert to order a pizza

which we bring back to the hotel

cute and antiquated, circa 1885, the brochure reads

finally, at night

we settle into the hotel

enchanted! and exhausted!

and exhilarated

ready for the next day to come