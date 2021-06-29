iPhone Notes in New Mexico

wind mills oil pumps slug
bug ranch second
amendment man statue cadillac ranch
midpoint restaurant route 66
welcome to new mexico
road 104 here without a plan
we climb altitudes
past dipping canyon sides
suggestive haze of mountains
faraway distance
we share the road with nobody but ourselves
there’s no service –
no cars –
no people –
only narrow country roads snaking serpentine
johnny cash is the only
voice who accompanies us –
his hoppy twang coming in and out
in the remote echoes of solitude
we take a detour onto an overpass
overlooking an expansive lake – conchas lake
we are alone, alone, alone
on the loneliest road in new mexico
we drive and drive and drive
onto the cusp of a ghost town
barbed wire surrounds the
dilapidated homes
their backs broken
to the mountain
an old church sits across the street
– three crosses, two on the fence
one on the steeple –
le beau tells me to be careful – he says –
avoid stickers
they cling to your skin
i mark my territory
two misshapen circles on
dry cracked ground
a reminder i was here in the
abandoned remote deserts of new mexico
our next stop is up a winding mountain
it’s not unlike the opening scene
in the shining where john daniel edward “jack” torrance and his
‘shrill’ buggy eyed wife whose torment was
wrung for the scene
crawls up rugged empty roads to the abandoned winter hotel
here, though, it’s not as dramatic –
the road twists and slopes gently
we inch along nature untouched –
the mountain drops beside us –
canyon-like rocks orangey red
dotted in trees and shrubbery
we stop on a scenic turn off
where i hop out
and when i look down i see
a steep drop off
of maybe one hundred feet
on the other side of the mountain are faint trails
that lead into a cave
after we enter the mountains
we’re greeted by miles and miles of flat plains
the clouds are golden in the sky
illuminated by heavy grey clouds
dotted occasionally with isolated homes
and cows
finally, we enter the historic city
it’s lined with shops, window displays, signs
we round the corner where there’s are banners advertising
plaza drugs navajo textiles antiques
casa de musica
lights strung across trees
concerts on saturdays at 5:30 pm, a sign says
it’s 5:37!
in the center of the city
there’s a mariachi band, old folks
dancing in the square, swaying side to side
after checking into our hotel, we walk across the street
past the outdoor concert to order a pizza
which we bring back to the hotel
cute and antiquated, circa 1885, the brochure reads
finally, at night
we settle into the hotel
enchanted! and exhausted!
and exhilarated
ready for the next day to come
One thought on “iPhone Notes in New Mexico”
that barn, that sky … encantadora
