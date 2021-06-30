Beauty in the Desert | Photo Diary

The Plaza Hotel

In the morning, we woke up and packed our bags. Our first and last night at The Plaza Hotel, once called “The Belle of the Southwest,” built in 1882, overlooking Old Town Plaza Park, where they’d held a summer evening concert the night we arrived.

For dinner, we had ordered pineapple pepperoni pizza from a crowded place across the street. People in New Mexico, le beau had said, disgruntled, have no concept of space. I plucked all the pineapple off my side of the pizza, polished off two slices, and saved one and a half in the ice-filled cooler.

The next morning, I took a bite out of a slice. Somehow better.

Can I have some of your pizza?

Yeah, you can have that one, I said.

We brought our bags downstairs into his truck. But the knobs were auto-lock, which meant I locked ourselves out of our hotel room right as we were checking out. Le beau glared at me. We trekked back into the lobby, le beau apologetically explaining to the employee. I wandered off to admire the hotel, historic and elegant.

After dropping off our keys, we circled the plaza to take a photo for his friend. His friend had recommended this state, this hotel, this city to us, only two days before. We then visited the nearby Castaneda, located a few minutes away in a slightly run-down neighborhood. We snapped a picture together.

We passed by sunny old homes, a classic cars refurbishing stop, and an antique store.

Le beau had an itinerary mapped out in his mind, a fanny pack full of surprises, so we drove off into the mountains, headed towards our next destination.

Pecos National Historical Park

Do you want to go hiking? I’m okay with hiking, I said.

But then I stepped out in my wooly cream sweater, in the creeping heat, and decided we were most likely not going hiking. I quickly changed into my blue dress.

Up ahead, there was an entrance to the trails and a museum. We walked into the museum and gift shop. Le beau looked for a patch, and I peeked at book covers. We left the museum after an old man, unmasked, let out a hearty sneeze by the exhibits.

After taking an unplanned turn, we found ourselves at the foot of burnt orange ruins. An old church of the Pecos Tribe in the 18th century called Cicuye Pueblo. It had been abandoned by Native Americans. The rocks were pastelly, dry, burnt sienna.

“You May Encounter Rattlesnakes. Avoid and Report,” a sign read.

As the group ahead of us cleared, we made our way up the steps. I felt a wave of sadness, grief, emotional history. I kept pivoting to look at the mountains instead.

“The Indians suffered these struggles through religious and economic repression. Decades of Spanish demands and Indian resentments culminated in the Pueblo Revolt of 1680. The Pueblos, including Pecos Pueblo, united to drive the Spaniards back to Mexico. At Pecos, those loyal to the Spanish and the padres warned the local priest but most followed a tribal elder in revolt. They killed the priest and destroyed the church. A smaller church built on the remains of the church destroyed in the Pueblo Revolt was built by 1717. By the 1780s, disease, Comanche raids, and migration reduced the population of Pecos to fewer than 300.”

In retrospect, the air of grief made sense. The land had seen its own share of mourning, death and suffering.

Santa Fe

The Santa Fe Plaza is a National Historic Landmark in downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico in the style of traditional Spanish-American colonial cities. The plaza, or city square, was originally, and is still to this day, the center gathering place in town. Many know it as “the heart of Santa Fe”.

The streets were brimming with people. Where other parts of New Mexico were barren and dry, Santa Fe was filled with activity, movement, people.

At first it was lovely, but it quickly became overwhelming.

We parked. Le beau wanted to show me something. We passed by outdoor art exhibits, families on vacation, coffeeshops, galleries, stores.

We decided to get lunch before heading back out on the road. Near the entrance was a street food vendor. We bought chicken and steak fajitas. A man played a flute in the grassy square as children bopped to the music. My head started to hurt. There were too many people.

So after we walked up and down a few tourist-packed streets, we finished our fajitas, located a leather store bathroom, and left.

High Road to Taos

We headed past Santa Fe to a scenic byway called High Road to Taos.

“The High Road to Taos Scenic Byway takes the traveler through an authentic remnant of Old Spain, still evident in the religion, architecture, topography, history, and people along the route. The byway travels through Chimayo, a community known the beautiful Santuario de Chimayo and the El Posito, a hole in the floor of a side chapel filled with healing earth. The byway follows through the creased and crinkled badlands, polka-dotted with scrubby pinon and juniper, with the Jemez Mountains enormous on the horizon.”

Le beau’s truck petered up and around Carson National Forest. The roads curved up and through and past the mountainside. Unlike Road 104, it wasn’t desolate – other cars passed and followed us. Around us were thin, tall pine trees. Stretch of orangey gravel and loose desert interspersed with greenery.

Our ears popped as we climbed elevation, and I rolled down the windows to aggressively sniff the air.

Three hours later of meandering throughout mountain and forest, I blurted out, “rain of fire.” Johnny Cash. Ring of fire, le beau corrected. Seconds later, fat droplets of rain came cascading down.

Then I blurted, are we almost out yet? I looked up from my camera. A few seconds later, a sign with the word END came up. My eyed widened and my mouth dropped and le beau took one look at me and laughed. We stopped to get gas.

Rio Grande Gorge Bridge

Our last destination before puttering onto the main highway was best saved for last, according to le beau’s knapsack of surprises. Gorge Bridge.

One of America’s highest and most famous bridges, the route 64 crossing of the Rio Grande near Taos, New Mexico was completed in 1965. A well proportioned cantilever truss with an attractive, curvilinear profile, the bridge received the American Institute of Steel Construction’s award for “Most Beautiful Long Span Steel Bridge” of 1966. In 1997 it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

At this point, it was raining, hard – thunder and wind spiraling around us. As ill-prepared as ever, I scurried out of the car in my thin blue dress, my three cameras in tow. We attempted – to no avail – to capture the awe-inspiring terror-inducing gorge.

We hopped back into the warm and dry car. Time for the final sprint. We were hours, miles away from our intended destination. Upon some reflection, we decided against Highway 285 and drove through Highway 64 instead. The truck zipped past plains, signs, homes, land. The houses were pueblo-styled. Horses grazed; cows lounged. Azul. Smell of dirt and rain. Smells sweet, I wrote in my notes.

Is this a dream or is it just fantasy, I bleated along with Bohemian Rhapsody. Then I did a double take. BABE! LLAMA! I screamed. There, beside us, stood two indifferent-looking white llamas in a field of round short shrubs, and a third llama with a black furry underbelly.

A few happy hours later, we finally arrived at our intended destination: Colorful Colorado. As if to welcome us, a motorcycle gang, which we’d seen earlier at a gas stop, sped down the state line to join us.

Bo-loopers

“I just think it’s interesting that rocks don’t grow.”

-/-

“I feel like this big cloud has been following us, giving us shade.”

“Yeah. I don’t get why giving someone shade is a bad thing.”

-/-

“I really want to taste the air.”

-/-

And finally, title credits to le beau –

“What should I title this blog post? It was the day we spent in New Mexico.”

“State that exceeded expectations. Did not expect it to be so beautiful.”

“Hmm. Day Exploring New Mexico? New Mexico? As a quote? Come on. What should I name it?”

“Beauty in the Desert, dammit!”