July Diaries

June 30th, 2021

10:29 AM

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST.

Oh, thanks, Tyler. We’ll keep that in mind.

Tyler, The Creator released his new album around the time we were stuck on an off-road trail, lost in the mountains, winching his truck up a steep incline in the cold and rain. LUMBERJACK seems to be a popular song. Ha. The theme of nature, roads and mountains does not escape me.

I made coffee. I might make another one. It’s 10:38. Here are some things I want to do and fill my brain with, in no particular order:

Read Haruki Murakami’s Kafka on the Shore, which I’m about 15% finished with

Read Jhumpa Lahiri’s Whereabouts, which I’m about 70% finished with

Listen to an episode of Generation Why, a true crime podcast we discovered on the drive home

Watch the Taiwanese horror, Detention, which I downloaded on Netflix, but was too enamored by the mountains to watch

June 29th, 2021

11 PM

It’s not July yet – not for another 24 hours 1,472 minutes and 88,356 seconds – but I don’t care. I’ve been compulsively blogging for the past few weeks and need a space to verbally vomit. I’ll do it here. In a conglomeration of thoughts nobody particularly wants to read.

Today, we had a sobering reminder as to why we live where we live. The wanderlust still hasn’t been stamped out, just rubbed with the seasoning of reality. In the car, I remarked that we live our lives either taking care of others or being taken care of. Our parents, our children, our lovers, our friends. But the opposite of that, not being taken care of or not taking care of another, just means we’re alone. So it’s a burden of fortune, isn’t it? To worry, to care, to become angry, because deep down, we’re actually afraid.

I remind myself that there’s only so much that I can control. The things that have occurred have already occurred. The things that haven’t occurred – well, they haven’t occurred, and it could all turn out differently, for better or for worse. Worrying does not always necessitate a good outcome. It doesn’t stop me from worrying – but I try to worry less. Sometimes I try avoiding it entirely. It doesn’t always work.

It’s best to sink into the present. I keep telling myself, over and over and over again, that life is never not now. Life is never not now! Life is never not now. Life is never not now. Life is never not now. Life is never not now.

Good night.