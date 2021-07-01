July Diaries

June 29th, 2021

11 PM

It’s not July yet – not for another 24 hours 1,472 minutes and 88,356 seconds – but I don’t care. I’ve been compulsively blogging for the past few weeks and need a space to verbally vomit. I’ll do it here. In a conglomeration of thoughts nobody particularly wants to read.

Today, we had a sobering reminder as to why we live where we live. The wanderlust still hasn’t been stamped out, just rubbed with the seasoning of reality. In the car, I remarked that we live our lives either taking care of others or being taken care of. Our parents, our children, our lovers, our friends. But the opposite of that, not being taken care of or not taking care of another, just means we’re alone. So it’s a burden of fortune, isn’t it? To worry, to care, to become angry, because deep down, we’re actually afraid.

I remind myself that there’s only so much that I can control. The things that have occurred have already occurred. The things that haven’t occurred – well, they haven’t occurred, and it could all turn out differently, for better or for worse. Worrying does not always necessitate a good outcome. It doesn’t stop me from worrying – but I try to worry less. Sometimes I try avoiding it entirely. It doesn’t always work.

It’s best to sink into the present. I keep telling myself, over and over and over again, that life is never not now. Life is never not now! Life is never not now. Life is never not now. Life is never not now. Life is never not now.

Good night.

June 30th, 2021

10:29 AM

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST.

Oh, thanks, Tyler. We’ll keep that in mind.

Tyler, The Creator released his new album around the time we were stuck on an off-road trail, lost in the mountains, winching his truck up a steep incline in the cold and rain. LUMBERJACK seems to be a popular song. Ha. The theme of nature, roads and mountains does not escape me.

I made coffee. I might make another one. It’s 10:38. Here are some things I want to do and fill my brain with, in no particular order:

Read Haruki Murakami’s Kafka on the Shore, which I’m about 15% finished with

Read Jhumpa Lahiri’s Whereabouts, which I’m about 70% finished with

Listen to an episode of Generation Why, a true crime podcast we discovered on the drive home

Watch the Taiwanese horror, Detention, which I downloaded on Netflix, but was too enamored by the mountains to watch

6:56 PM

We broke out into tiny dances in the Wal Mart aisles.

I’m glad I chose not to worry last night, because somehow, the universe delivered the best possible outcome. I picked up my phone by the cake aisle–I’ve been wanting lemon meringue, but the ones at Sam’s were too big to justify buying. Somehow, I was right beside the lemon meringue when I heard the good news.

So I decided to buy the pie, which I’ll bring over tonight. We can eat our slices, socially-distanced.

Surprisingly, a lot of people were wearing masks at the grocery stores. I looked around: is there something we don’t know about? The mask adoption rate was 0 in Colorado, much to my disgust. But even locally, people have been loosening up. I won’t go too much into detail about my intense germaphobia, but I’m not unhappy to see people continuing mask-wearage.

What else will I do tonight? Hm. The highlight of our afternoon, aside from the good news, was walking around the complex to secure extra recycling bags. Le beau was huffy that I didn’t want to go in after him to request more bags. You don’t think they’ll notice our similar hair, stature, outfits, dark shades and masks and matching garden hats? I said. I can’t just walk in right after you and ask for bags!

But then I walked in and got recycling bags anyways, since he got a little out of sorts about it. The people at the complex didn’t seem to mind. We giggled and ran down the lakeside with our 15 recycling bags.

July 1st, 2021

9:27 AM

Annnnnnnd it’s July. Finally July.

I’m having second thoughts about housing all of my blog posts here, since I mentioned yesterday that WP was giving me trouble, but maybe it’s easier. I don’t know. It feels spammy to have separate posts, albeit easier.

The sun filtering in through the blinds reminds me of summer camp, summer school, summer break. Nowadays, I feel like we’re perpetually on summer break, except it’s starting to settle into the sort of slow tedium nobody talks about. It’s not all phone calls to your girlfriends and Mario Bros in the bathroom and Cici’s Pizza on Fridays – well, I guess my summers were different, since I went to SCS. To be honest, I sort of miss it. I miss my friends, and I miss hiding in the bathroom to play on my friend’s GameBoy. I was so addicted to my GameBoy that my mother hid it and lost it and every time we flew back to China, I looked for it. I never found it.

C is on the plane now. I feel a mixture of sadness, guilt, and envy. Le beau looked at me with a mask tucked under his nose and went, “who am I? Guess who I am.”

“American?” I said.

The lake isn’t nearly as sad to look at anymore. When I woke up the morning after, a little voice reminded me that there are various forms of beauty on earth, and not all of them are towering, swaggering, ice-and-forest-and-rock encrusted hunks, and there’s goodness in my surroundings too. I know. I’m just being dramatic.

It’s the 4th soon. Eleven years ago, our families walked down the street, about 15 minutes away, to go see fireworks. I still remember the sweltering heat, persistent mosquitos, swarm of people on the sidewalks. How the journey to find blanket seating overshadowed the memory of fireworks themselves. In 2019, I said I wasn’t a fireworks girl. But as I stared at them on the rooftop, where we’d circled around for 45 minutes to find, I was mesmerized, and le beau laughed, said, you’re a fireworks girl.

We’ll see if we see fireworks this year. It’s hard out here for a pim–I mean, misanthrope.