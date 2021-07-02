8:38 PM

I don’t think I can make a mega month post the way I did all in 2020. I’m a little disgruntled about that, since WordPress is buggy, but whatever, I guess.

Spammy entries it is, then.

It’s probably best to indulge in my passing obsessions–this time, blogging. I know it’ll pass. My last passing obsession was art pours in April. It was all I could think about. And decorating. I spent so many hours wavering between what pillows to get.

When I don’t indulge in the obsessive intensity–staying up late, wasting hours, thinking of nothing else–it gets overwhelming. It’s too much. I guess being high is better than feeling low. It’s much better than being sad.

Le beau got us the Venezuelan. Now he’s getting us alcohol. Margaritas. I’m hiding out in the car. I said I wanted to drink. Maybe we’ll watch something when we get home. But we are also going on another road trip tomorrow.

Earlier today was filled with PCD, otherwise known as post Colorado depression. I mostly rolled around on the carpet like a bored cat. Le beau brought us lunch and found me curled up in the corner, blasting Justin Timberlake. He left and called me a few hours later.

“Hey. Where are you?”

“Where you left me. Can you get me?”

So now we’re here. The good news: we’re going on another trip tomorrow. Thank fuck. I requested the Filipino pork skewers and offered to bring potatoes, because potatoes are really the best, and I have no shame in my love for potatoes.

10:43 PM

On the drive back, after screaming Biz Markie and Drake at the top of our small lungs, I mentioned the outdoor concert by our home.

So we took a right turn, took out the picnic blanket, and brought out the drinks and dinner.

Right before we left, a cute dog circled in front of us, squatted, and to the horror of his owner, took a dookie.

“Sweet Lord,” the man said, and came to scoop up the poo.

Then the band played Johnny Cash, the only song we recognized aside from the jazzy classics. It all felt very serendipitous and reminiscent of NM.

Maybe it’s not so bad being back after all. Maybe.