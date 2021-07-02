July Diaries

July 2nd, 2021

3:54 PM

I’m bored. I can’t believe that one week ago, we were in Colorado. What did we do again? We went to Denver. And Breckenridge. Getting lost in the woods and stuck in a ditch Wednesday jolted us out of our rugged mountain adventures. It does that. I brought some rocks home. We looked at the local Colorado Target in a new light. We can live in a cabin-lite, we agreed.

Anyways. I’m bored. I’m going to play some guitar. I cleaned the floors again. You know you’re a neat freak when your boyfriend surprises you with a clean foyer. Close your eyes–keep them closed! I did and hobbled out. Look! Surprise! I actually was surprised.

I want to go on another trip. Maybe we’ll go on one tomorrow. For the long weekend. I suggested it yesterday, maybe we could go to x city. Le beau called around. It’s possible, but I don’t want to get my hopes up too high. He told me to find something to do tonight, since I agreed that I wouldn’t tag along to the car shop if I had free-reign over tonight’s plans.

God, I’m bored.

11:08 AM

I’m glad my boss knows I’m introverted as hell. During a meeting today, he said, off-hand today, that yes, you know, she’s sitting there and not saying much–which I’m not– but she’s thinking in the background–which I am, in addition to designing my future cabin. As for me? he continued, I love to talk, and you won’t believe it, but I was actually more talkative when I was younger.

Then I clicked out of my cabin home style website, thought, you know what? I feel seen. I’ll contribute. So I agreed we should timebox for structure, suggested a new Whiteboard app on Teams, offered to write the team’s observations down, and allotted 30 minutes later today with my co-worker to agree on our approach. What a fickle beast, motivation. Maybe I’m just a fickle beast in general.

The pigs are bored. I can tell. I need to get them some infrastructure and toys for the cage. They’re my nuggets. Nuggets of joy. I still can’t believe we saw marmots in Colorado. When I build my cabin in the mountains, I’ll invest in a herd of marmots, too.

July 1st, 2021

11:04 PM

Heard this song on the radio during my drive this afternoon- won’t you come through tonight? – and thought it was pretty, so I looked it up, found it, and have been playing it on guitar ever since.

While singing and playing and watching le beau bop his booty in the corner of my eye, I had a sudden flashback to being thirteen at Guitar Center, unsure as to whether I should buy the guitar or not. I really wanted to learn how to play in the moment, but I was afraid I wouldn’t stick to it. Well, little me, I did. Guitar taught me how to connect the dots, find the patterns. I disliked piano for a long time, but once I picked up guitar, I understood music better, and now turn to both instruments. I wish I had someone to make music with. I don’t have any words to describe the experience of making music with other people, except that it’s its own ? orgasmic? type ? of thing. Nothing can replace it.

WP, you’re being dumb and difficult. I want things to be neat and orderly, this blog included, so I just reordered and reposted everything from the past two weeks. It’s kind of annoying, but whatever. I also went back and got rid of some old drafts, since those tend to collect over the years. I read some of my old entries, and it’s interesting how my mood and state of mind is reflected so heavily in my journal entries.

Last Fall, I was obviously exhausted from the failure of remote work and school – that is, excessive meetings, video calls, unwanted stilted social interaction moderated via Zoom, Teams, what-have-you. NASA was and is an incredible organization, but they met too much. In class, I felt annoyed and petty. I taped a fake photo of myself on webcam for my graduate class, barely attended, and barely scraped by with an A. Ha. I didn’t like the professor, either.

In contrast, these past few months have been of lazy liberation, impish impulsivity. I’ve developed strange beliefs surrounding work, rejecting most everything I’ve embraced previously. All I want to do is live happily and fully, whatever fully might entail. And be left the fuck alone. Anything might change with a second’s notice. I am reminded of how transient everything is.

9:27 AM

The sun filtering in through the blinds reminds me of summer camp, summer school, summer break. Nowadays, I feel like we’re perpetually on summer break, except it’s starting to settle into the sort of slow tedium nobody talks about. It’s not all phone calls to your girlfriends and Mario Bros in the bathroom and Cici’s Pizza on Fridays – well, I guess my summers were different, since I went to SCS. To be honest, I sort of miss it. I miss my friends, and I miss hiding in the bathroom to play on my friend’s GameBoy. I was so addicted to my GameBoy that my mother hid it and lost it and every time we flew back to China, I looked for it. I never found it.

C is on the plane now. I feel a mixture of sadness, guilt, and envy. Le beau looked at me with a mask tucked under his nose and went, “who am I? Guess who I am.”

“American?” I said.

The lake isn’t nearly as sad to look at anymore. When I woke up the morning after, a little voice reminded me that there are various forms of beauty on earth, and not all of them are towering, swaggering, ice-and-forest-and-rock encrusted hunks, and there’s goodness in my surroundings too. I know. I’m just being dramatic.

It’s the 4th soon. Eleven years ago, our families walked down the street, about 15 minutes away, to go see fireworks. I still remember the sweltering heat, persistent mosquitos, swarm of people on the sidewalks. How the journey to find blanket seating overshadowed the memory of fireworks themselves. In 2019, I said I wasn’t a fireworks girl. But as I stared at them on the rooftop, where we’d circled around for 45 minutes to find, I was mesmerized, and le beau laughed, said, you’re a fireworks girl.

3:56 PM

The boys are back in town.

The house felt too sad. I bundled up my boys and left. They were squeaking a little near the end of the car ride. I know they don’t like car rides.

You know, when I first saw them, I immediately knew they were the pigs I’d been looking for. This was a revelation. The day before that, we had spent three hours at the guinea pig home, where they were skittish and abandoned. As much as I wanted to love one, two, any, I didn’t.

I knew I wanted two twin boys, preferably Abyssinian (although I didn’t know this at the time – I just thought their fur was lovely), who were young and bonded. I saw one little girl Abyssinian and marveled at the swirls in her fur. But none of the pigs were for me. Disappointed, I cautioned the people around me from getting pig items, like food and pen materials.

The next day, after my teaching session, I decided to get some Starbucks. I wandered into the pet store next door. I hate to reference Chris Brown, but it really was the chorus from Yo: I don’t know your name, but excuse me, pigs, I saw you from across the room.

And then when I walked in, as if on cue, the manager scooped one of the boys out and plopped him into my arms. First, he asked me if I was over eighteen. Yes, I responded. Here, you can hold him. Follow me. So I followed him, my rambunctious little Butter squeaking for dear life. The pet store manager must have had pigs of his own, or knew quite a bit, because he pointed out that pigs had to be bought in pairs, that there were colorful play pens at Wal Mart, and you could link two and make a giant play area for them.

In the end, after three or four hours where I quite literally staked out the space in front of their cage and requested a hold on them, squinting aggressively at passerby’s, I went home with my dear babies, some alfalfa hay, one hut, and pellets. They didn’t even have a cage yet. I put them in a Tupperware container and put a blanket over the top so they wouldn’t be as scared.

It was an unplanned decision, but really one of the best I could have ever made. I named them after a song by Chance the Rapper.

June 30th, 2021

6:56 PM

We broke out into tiny dances in the Wal Mart aisles.

I’m glad I chose not to worry last night, because somehow, the universe delivered the best possible outcome. I picked up my phone by the cake aisle–I’ve been wanting lemon meringue, but the ones at Sam’s were too big to justify buying. Somehow, I was right beside the lemon meringue when I heard the good news.

So I decided to buy the pie, which I’ll bring over tonight. We can eat our slices, socially-distanced.

Surprisingly, a lot of people were wearing masks at the grocery stores. I looked around: is there something we don’t know about? The mask adoption rate was 0 in Colorado, much to my disgust. But even locally, people have been loosening up. I won’t go too much into detail about my intense germaphobia, but I’m not unhappy to see people continuing mask-wearage.

What else will I do tonight? Hm. The highlight of our afternoon, aside from the good news, was walking around the complex to secure extra recycling bags. Le beau was huffy that I didn’t want to go in after him to request more bags. You don’t think they’ll notice our similar hair, stature, outfits, dark shades and masks and matching garden hats? I said. I can’t just walk in right after you and ask for bags!

But then I walked in and got recycling bags anyways, since he got a little out of sorts about it. The people at the complex didn’t seem to mind. We giggled and ran down the lakeside with our 15 recycling bags.

10:29 AM

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST.

Oh, thanks, Tyler. We’ll keep that in mind.

Tyler, The Creator released his new album around the time we were stuck on an off-road trail, lost in the mountains, winching his truck up a steep incline in the cold and rain. LUMBERJACK seems to be a popular song. Ha. The theme of nature, roads and mountains does not escape me.

I made coffee. I might make another one. It’s 10:38. Here are some things I want to do and fill my brain with, in no particular order:

Read Haruki Murakami’s Kafka on the Shore, which I’m about 15% finished with

Read Jhumpa Lahiri’s Whereabouts, which I’m about 70% finished with

Listen to an episode of Generation Why, a true crime podcast we discovered on the drive home

Watch the Taiwanese horror, Detention, which I downloaded on Netflix, but was too enamored by the mountains to watch

June 29th, 2021

11 PM

It’s not July yet – not for another 24 hours 1,472 minutes and 88,356 seconds – but I don’t care. I’ve been compulsively blogging for the past few weeks and need a space to verbally vomit. I’ll do it here. In a conglomeration of thoughts nobody particularly wants to read.

Today, we had a sobering reminder as to why we live where we live. The wanderlust still hasn’t been stamped out, just rubbed with the seasoning of reality. In the car, I remarked that we live our lives either taking care of others or being taken care of. Our parents, our children, our lovers, our friends. But the opposite of that, not being taken care of or not taking care of another, just means we’re alone. So it’s a burden of fortune, isn’t it? To worry, to care, to become angry, because deep down, we’re actually afraid.

I remind myself that there’s only so much that I can control. The things that have occurred have already occurred. The things that haven’t occurred – well, they haven’t occurred, and it could all turn out differently, for better or for worse. Worrying does not always necessitate a good outcome. It doesn’t stop me from worrying – but I try to worry less. Sometimes I try avoiding it entirely. It doesn’t always work.

It’s best to sink into the present. I keep telling myself, over and over and over again, that life is never not now. Life is never not now! Life is never not now. Life is never not now. Life is never not now. Life is never not now.

Good night.