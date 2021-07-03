The sights are mind numbing. I’m staring out the window, chin on palm, watching the trees melt into each other. I feel bad for le beau. I know he’s sinking in boredom.

It’s bittersweet because one week ago we were carousing up down and around mountains in the cold and beauty. Somehow the hours bled into each other there. It’s more like pulling teeth here.

I wonder who will be at the house. A, for sure. He texted me and I asked if he was there yet. I think he’s the only non-relative I’ve hung out with since March 7th, 2020. Even so, in a way, he is still family. When I first met A, I felt very fond of him. We got along well.

My best friend texted me. I was just thinking of her. And how I’m bad at keeping in touch with people. I haven’t spoken to her on the phone in months. But she texts me every now and then. I took the pandemic’s suggestion of quiet isolation too seriously, sequestered myself into this corner I refuse to be pulled out of. When I am, I seethe. Or hide.

But today is a step outwards, isn’t it? Seeing his family. It was my idea – it’s always festive there – let’s go, I said, work can wait. I haven’t been since Thanksgiving 2019. I look forward to it. And the skewers. Maybe A will teach us how to make them.