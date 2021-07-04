May the fourth be with you

We light sparklers and fireworks in the evening.

The sun sets as we set off to buy the fireworks. The six of us all pile into the car. L seems like a cool guy. He plays Tame Impala and I crane my neck to look out the back window and watch the sunset. It’s peaches and blueberries in the sky. I tell little L I’d like to look outside as she peppers me with questions. She tells me about ladybug sparklers and how they branch out into smaller sparklers and would I like to please choose some fireworks too?

We pull up to the fireworks booth that’s situated next to a gas station. Talk about situational awareness. There are all types of fireworks perched on shelves behind the three workers. They’re all souped up, vivid, skulls and boxes and rockets, very ‘Chuckee Cheese Arcade hello you’ve won three thousand points now come and exchange them for prizes.’

We leave with $100 worth in fireworks. We bring beers outside and le beau sets them off, small torch in hand. There are more sparklers, quiet starts, sputters and spins than full blown fireworks. The most exciting one is the giant sno-cone styled one that L chose. It shoots off for a solid minute, pauses, spits more sparks, stops, fountain of light. We don’t trust it when it stops going off. A runs over to pour beer into it.

We briefly move to the backyard, facing the lake, watching neighbors’ fireworks as mosquitos go at our legs. Everywhere, there are constant resonant pops. It’s almost midnight now, and they’re still going.