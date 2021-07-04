They see us rollin’

When we arrive, everyone’s at home. It’s lively and full. We say our hi’s and pass by the pups, who are hollering-greeting us. L pops up from the banister. She comes downstairs, and I say hi, warmly, because I’m genuinely happy to see her, and give her a little hug.

They’re making filipino barbecue pork skewers on the kitchen island, grilling the marinated meat. I’d asked about it over the phone. The barbecue is intense, savory sweet, burnt. A is grilling. M is placing the pinkish meat on the skewers.

L and I go upstairs to A’s room, where there’s a giant teddy bear on one of the beds. Probably A’s.

Wanna play Roblox?

Sure, I agree.

She pulls up some games on the computer.

We end up chatting on the bed, I forget about what. Every time we hang out, it’s seamless. She used to be so small. At most functions, I end up befriending a kid who follows me around the whole day. My best friend’s cousin’s mother was convinced I was a dog, because her daughter kept going on and on about this -insert my name-. I am most decidedly not a dog.

L is like a mini me. She also has procreate on her iPad, draws, plays a string instrument, makes animations, edits songs, wears matching glasses, and when I tie my hair into a ponytail, she does, too. She even meows like me and bursts into song at the kitchen table.

We go downstairs. I walk around and munch on the skewers. Le beau and L play a game of Rubik’s Race. She wins. I beat him as well. Twice. They shoot the nerf gun and I try to but can’t hold it properly and le beau goes, look at that posture. Like an academic.

Le beau, A and I decide to grab drinks. The store is full. We make old people jokes. We cart home maybe six different types of alcoholic drinks – beers and margaritas and more.

They’re wrapping lumpia downstairs. Filipino spring rolls. For the next few hours, we sit around the table, rolling thin sheets over meat and veggie mix. Family from the Philippines dial in. Eventually, everyone gets tired of rolling, leaving le beau to finish the rest. There are stacks and stacks of lumpia. It’s hilarious: he didn’t even want to roll, initially, and now he’s the only one rollin’.

L and I wander off to play with the nerf gun, taking turns to aim at each other. At this point, I’ve had enough to drink, and I’m swaying tiredly. Le beau comes over. I point out that beer is basically just sweet wheat so why don’t they call it sweet wheat? Because it wouldn’t sound as cool.

Then we run around the house and I shoot at him with the nerf gun. L is my minion and collects the soft bullets.

By then, le beau and I are both tipsy turvy. We still are. Well, he is. We retire to our room. It’s the Fourth of July now. 2 AM. May the fourth be with you.