Ludacris being confused for a minion (2021)

I never thought I’d say a movie director had too much of a budget, but whoever directed F9 had too much of a budget.

Car! Fire! Explosion! Flash! Chase! Big stunt! Very serious expressions! Not a scratch on the protagonist, but all enemies – swiftly eliminated! Car! Fire! Explosion! Flash! Chase! Big stunt!

Jesus. Meanwhile, Luda and Michael Jordan are still in space.