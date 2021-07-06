July 6th, 2021

3:27 PM

Annnnnd another one bites the dust.

Eating a fruit pop and watching Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

I feel like this is the type of movie I’d like – my old friends loved this movie and quoted it often when I was little.

I can’t believe this is where “bread makes you fat?” came from.

2:30 PM

Kind of irritated, but less irritated.

In general, I’m particular about the way I organize things, both in real life, and on my blog. I want it to look a particular way, and to be formatted a particular way, and to be posted at a particular time, so when it doesn’t, and WordPress is buggy, I get annoyed. It’s also that way in real life, but it’s mellowed out. Remember the week I spent hiding the lime green oven mitt because it was lime green and I wanted the kitchen items to be blue? Yeah, me neither.

But. I think I figured out a way around the WordPress bug. I guess I’ll make daily posts and later stitch them together into a larger post, then probably save that and delete that off the Internet, as if anything is ever deleted off the Internet. Too bad it’s still hard to find. I went looking for some blog entries written when I was 12 or 13, but couldn’t find them.

Anyways. My irritation is compounded by the presence of staticky co-workers whose voices bleat through my microphone. Even though I’ve been working in a virtual context for over a year now, virtual meetings make me seethe. I don’t understand why people talk so much in general, but even more so in a virtual setting. Why? Why are you calling me? Why are you talking to me? This could have been an email. There’s no purpose to this conversation. If you could just type it out, or record yourself, why don’t you? Can’t we use our alphabetical letters?

A few weeks into the job I came to the harrowing realization that nobody actually cares about productivity, but rather, the illusion of productivity. It’s about egos, hierarchy, face, about feeling like something’s getting done, when in the end, nothing is.

Well, so be it. Whatever. It’s better than being in-person, where I’d have to hide my scowls. In general, it’s also simmered down: thank god I don’t have those dreadful back-to-back meetings anymore. I remember last Fall, at NASA, I was on video calls for hours and hours and hours and hours, and then afterwards, I would teach for hours and hours, and I’d feel so fatigued, so exhausted, that I had no room to be angry. Maybe it’s some type of conditioning, some psychological association of video calls with irritation. It’s the most first world problem ever, but, like, leave. me. alone. Please. I will be so much more productive and pleasant for it.

Oh, look. Even Stanford’s devised a scale about it.

At least my discontent spurred on our sudden 10 day trip to Colorado. I guess discontent breeds change, which can be a good thing.