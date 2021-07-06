July Diaries

June 6th, 2021

1:22 AM

It’s kind of cool having documented all of last year in daily blog entries. I started around March, because quarantine put too much time on my hands. The entries petered out around the wintertime, when it got a bit dark, and recently picked back up, maybe around mid-April.

For all the unnecessary shit I choose to share on here, I’ve gone dark everywhere else. My best friend had no idea I was working, my other old friend forgot I was in graduate school (to be fair, I forgot I was in graduate school) and my boss didn’t know I had graduated until he asked, a week later, did you… graduate? So, WordPress, I hope you feel special, as you collect my publicized discombobulated mess of daily details I’ll one day forget.

That being said, reading and rereading old monthly entries is kind of – I don’t know what the word is – strange? omniscient? foreboding? Especially knowing full well what happens next. Sometimes it’s for the better, and sometimes it’s for the worst. I had written this on July 11th, 2020.

That was for the worse.

There were highlights, though. July was the month I spent obsessively applying to jobs. I think I was applying to something like 30 jobs a day. I was bored, so I consumed myself with job applications. As if consuming yourself with job applications is something someone with a job sanely does. But it worked out for the best: NASA called two weeks later, changing my life in a butterfly effect-esque way. On the deadline application date, I had wondered out loud, what’s a cool company? NASA’s pretty cool. I’ll apply. I got the call a few weeks later and the offer two weeks after that.

Also, thanks for the reminder, past Lu: I still need to take my graduation photos. I want something visual to commemorate finishing what-I-hope-is-the-last-degree-of-my-life, except I keep forgetting to take the pictures. Le beau even bought me the dress a year in advance, surprise-ordered it last July, because I was starting to obsess over dresses, and I have yet to wear it. Sigh. I will do that later this week. Future me, hold me accountable.

June 5th, 2021

10:48 AM

I look up and another hour has passed.

Wanna move to Alaska? I ask.

No! It’s cold, he says.

Begone thot, I respond.

We’re leaving today. And once again, I do not want to go. I suggest moving here. I feel restless.

Do I get a tattoo on my leg? Do we break the lease and live on the road? Maybe later? Sooner? The prospect of time shrinking, dwindling, soon to be replaced by stability, small tyrants, the epitome of a good, healthy life, eats at me. We only have so much time left to do the things we want until we can’t.

July 4th, 2021

2:42 PM

Debating how long I can hide in the room until it gets weird. It probably already is, but I’m too tired to care.

We were on a mission this morning to not ruin our lives. Let’s hope we were successful. There were Milano mint cookies in the bag, too. Surprise.

I kept saying, “begone, thot,” all morning. It kept replaying in my head on the drive over and I had to try very hard not to giggle and yell, “begone, thot!” with his family present. This morning, however, I unleashed my “begone, thot!” bug in the passenger seat and tapped le beau on the nose as I said it. I also made an offhand comment about something someone said, and he said, you really can’t go roasting him like that.

We stopped by the Starbucks for water and a small drink. Then we cruised back home, where I played with L and we watched Raven’s new show, featuring her and Chelsea as mothers. Feel old yet? I asked le beau. Raven’s a mom. There have recently been a slew of events that make me feel older than not. This was one of them.

We went outside to ride our bikes and scooters to the park. We looked like an absurd gang of oversized children. I saw colorful sprinklers while swinging on the swings, and made a desperate sprint towards the water. I was the only one above ten in the sprinkler arena, but it was worth it.

Apparently they are asking where I am. Le beau has joined me in our hide out. Five tiny raps at the door.

I hate my life, le beau says. I wasn’t built for this.

Now you know how I felt when we first moved in.

11 PM

We light sparklers and fireworks in the evening.

The sun sets as we set off to buy the fireworks. The six of us all pile into the car. L seems like a cool guy. He plays Tame Impala and I crane my neck to look out the back window and watch the sunset. It’s peaches and blueberries in the sky. I tell little L I’d like to look outside as she peppers me with questions. She tells me about ladybug sparklers and how they branch out into smaller sparklers and would I like to please choose some fireworks too?

We pull up to the fireworks booth that’s situated next to a gas station. Talk about situational awareness. There are all types of fireworks perched on shelves behind the three workers. They’re all souped up, vivid, skulls and boxes and rockets, very ‘Chuckee Cheese Arcade hello you’ve won three thousand points now come and exchange them for prizes.’

We leave with $100 worth in fireworks. We bring beers outside and le beau sets them off, small torch in hand. There are more sparklers, quiet starts, sputters and spins than full blown fireworks. The most exciting one is the giant sno-cone styled one that L chose. It shoots off for a solid minute, pauses, spits more sparks, stops, fountain of light. We don’t trust it when it stops going off. A runs over to pour beer into it.

We briefly move to the backyard, facing the lake, watching neighbors’ fireworks as mosquitos go at our legs. Everywhere, there are constant resonant pops. It’s almost midnight now, and they’re still going.

July 3rd, 2021

1:30 PM

Le beau bursts through the door like a golden retriever. I am heating up my coffee cake, a little sullen. He’s talking a million miles a minute about his tires and how he took it to the shop and how they realized something was off about the way it bent and they fixed it. They fixed it!

Are we still going on the trip? He says excitedly–

Look at what time it is.

We’re planning to leave at 2 PM.

It’s 1 PM.

I know! The trip didn’t get cancelled, silly.

Oh, so I was cancelled.

That’s right. You’ve been un-cancelled. Now go pack.

Fortunately, I had the foresight to do my laundry after rolling out of bed at 12. I’ve become a tiny expert at tiny packing. So I have my essentials already in my backpack.

While he’s eating tequeños, he says, I can’t believe we were in Colorado one week ago! I lean on the counter, bellow, do you really have to bring that up right now? He cuts me off – and we’re going on another trip!

The drive will probably be a lot less exciting, but I’m going to try and get excited anyways.

July 2nd, 2021

8:38 PM

It’s probably best to indulge in my passing obsessions–this time, blogging. I know it’ll pass. My last passing obsession was art pours in April. It was all I could think about. And decorating. I spent so many hours wavering between what pillows to get.

When I don’t indulge in the obsessive intensity–staying up late, wasting hours, thinking of nothing else–it gets overwhelming. It’s too much. I guess being high is better than feeling low. It’s much better than being sad.

Le beau got us the Venezuelan. Now he’s getting us alcohol. Margaritas. I’m hiding out in the car. I said I wanted to drink. Maybe we’ll watch something when we get home. But we are also going on another road trip tomorrow.

Earlier today was filled with PCD, otherwise known as post Colorado depression. I mostly rolled around on the carpet like a bored cat. Le beau brought us lunch and found me curled up in the corner, blasting Justin Timberlake. He left and called me a few hours later.

“Hey. Where are you?”

“Where you left me. Can you get me?”

So now we’re here. The good news: we’re going on another trip tomorrow. Thank fuck. I requested the Filipino pork skewers and offered to bring potatoes, because potatoes are really the best, and I have no shame in my love for potatoes.

10:43 PM

On the drive back, after screaming Biz Markie and Drake at the top of our small lungs, I mentioned the outdoor concert by our home.

So we took a right turn, took out the picnic blanket, and brought out the drinks and dinner.

Right before we left, a cute dog circled in front of us, squatted, and to the horror of his owner, took a dookie.

“Sweet Lord,” the man said, and came to scoop up the poo.

Then the band played Johnny Cash, the only song we recognized aside from the jazzy classics. It all felt very serendipitous and reminiscent of NM.

Maybe it’s not so bad being back after all. Maybe.

July 1st, 2021

9:27 AM

The sun filtering in through the blinds reminds me of summer camp, summer school, summer break. Nowadays, I feel like we’re perpetually on summer break, except it’s starting to settle into the sort of slow tedium nobody talks about. It’s not all phone calls to your girlfriends and Mario Bros in the bathroom and Cici’s Pizza on Fridays – well, I guess my summers were different, since I went to SCS. To be honest, I sort of miss it. I miss my friends, and I miss hiding in the bathroom to play on my friend’s GameBoy. I was so addicted to my GameBoy that my mother hid it and lost it and every time we flew back to China, I looked for it. I never found it.

C is on the plane now. I feel a mixture of sadness, guilt, and envy. Le beau looked at me with a mask tucked under his nose and went, “who am I? Guess who I am.”

“American?” I said.

The lake isn’t nearly as sad to look at anymore. When I woke up the morning after, a little voice reminded me that there are various forms of beauty on earth, and not all of them are towering, swaggering, ice-and-forest-and-rock encrusted hunks, and there’s goodness in my surroundings too. I know. I’m just being dramatic.

It’s the 4th soon. Eleven years ago, our families walked down the street, about 15 minutes away, to go see fireworks. I still remember the sweltering heat, persistent mosquitos, swarm of people on the sidewalks. How the journey to find blanket seating overshadowed the memory of fireworks themselves. In 2019, I said I wasn’t a fireworks girl. But as I stared at them on the rooftop, where we’d circled around for 45 minutes to find, I was mesmerized, and le beau laughed, said, you’re a fireworks girl.

11:04 PM

Heard this song on the radio during my drive this afternoon- won’t you come through tonight? – and thought it was pretty, so I looked it up, found it, and have been playing it on guitar ever since.

While singing and playing and watching le beau bop his booty in the corner of my eye, I had a sudden flashback to being thirteen at Guitar Center, unsure as to whether I should buy the guitar or not. I really wanted to learn how to play in the moment, but I was afraid I wouldn’t stick to it. Well, little me, I did. Guitar taught me how to connect the dots, find the patterns. I disliked piano for a long time, but once I picked up guitar, I understood music better, and now turn to both instruments. I wish I had someone to make music with. I don’t have any words to describe the experience of making music with other people, except that it’s its own ? orgasmic? type ? of thing. Nothing can replace it.

WP, you’re being dumb and difficult. I want things to be neat and orderly, this blog included, so I just reordered and reposted everything from the past two weeks. It’s kind of annoying, but whatever. I also went back and got rid of some old drafts, since those tend to collect over the years. I read some of my old entries, and it’s interesting how my mood and state of mind is reflected so heavily in my journal entries.

Last Fall, I was obviously exhausted from the failure of remote work and school – that is, excessive meetings, video calls, unwanted stilted social interaction moderated via Zoom, Teams, what-have-you. NASA was and is an incredible organization, but they met too much. In class, I felt annoyed and petty. I taped a fake photo of myself on webcam for my graduate class, barely attended, and barely scraped by with an A. Ha. I didn’t like the professor, either.

In contrast, these past few months have been of lazy liberation, impish impulsivity. I’ve developed strange beliefs surrounding work, rejecting most everything I’ve embraced previously. All I want to do is live happily and fully, whatever fully might entail. And be left the fuck alone. Anything might change with a second’s notice. I am reminded of how transient everything is.

June 30th, 2021

10:29 AM

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST.

Oh, thanks, Tyler. We’ll keep that in mind.

Tyler, The Creator released his new album around the time we were stuck on an off-road trail, lost in the mountains, winching his truck up a steep incline in the cold and rain. LUMBERJACK seems to be a popular song. Ha. The theme of nature, roads and mountains does not escape me.

He seems really funny. Le beau says he really likes syrup. We watched his eggo video.

I made coffee. I might make another one. It’s 10:38. Here are some things I want to do and fill my brain with, in no particular order:

Read Haruki Murakami’s Kafka on the Shore, which I’m about 15% finished with

Read Jhumpa Lahiri’s Whereabouts, which I’m about 70% finished with

Listen to an episode of Generation Why, a true crime podcast we discovered on the drive home

Watch the Taiwanese horror, Detention, which I downloaded on Netflix, but was too enamored by the mountains to watch

6:56 PM

We broke out into tiny dances in the Wal Mart aisles.

I’m glad I chose not to worry last night, because somehow, the universe delivered the best possible outcome. I picked up my phone by the cake aisle–I’ve been wanting lemon meringue, but the ones at Sam’s were too big to justify buying. Somehow, I was right beside the lemon meringue when I heard the good news.

So I decided to buy the pie, which I’ll bring over tonight. We can eat our slices, socially-distanced.

Surprisingly, a lot of people were wearing masks at the grocery stores. I looked around: is there something we don’t know about? The mask adoption rate was 0 in Colorado, much to my disgust. But even locally, people have been loosening up. I won’t go too much into detail about my intense germaphobia, but I’m not unhappy to see people continuing mask-wearage.

What else will I do tonight? Hm. The highlight of our afternoon, aside from the good news, was walking around the complex to secure extra recycling bags. Le beau was huffy that I didn’t want to go in after him to request more bags. You don’t think they’ll notice our similar hair, stature, outfits, dark shades and masks and matching garden hats? I said. I can’t just walk in right after you and ask for bags!

But then I walked in and got recycling bags anyways, since he got a little out of sorts about it. The people at the complex didn’t seem to mind. We giggled and ran down the lakeside with our 15 recycling bags.

June 29th, 2021

11 PM

It’s not July yet – not for another 24 hours 1,472 minutes and 88,356 seconds – but I don’t care. I’ve been compulsively blogging for the past few weeks and need a space to verbally vomit. I’ll do it here. In a conglomeration of thoughts nobody particularly wants to read.

Today, we had a sobering reminder as to why we live where we live. The wanderlust still hasn’t been stamped out, just rubbed with the seasoning of reality. In the car, I remarked that we live our lives either taking care of others or being taken care of. Our parents, our children, our lovers, our friends. But the opposite of that, not being taken care of or not taking care of another, just means we’re alone. So it’s a burden of fortune, isn’t it? To worry, to care, to become angry, because deep down, we’re actually afraid.

I remind myself that there’s only so much that I can control. The things that have occurred have already occurred. The things that haven’t occurred – well, they haven’t occurred, and it could all turn out differently, for better or for worse. Worrying does not always necessitate a good outcome. It doesn’t stop me from worrying – but I try to worry less. Sometimes I try avoiding it entirely. It doesn’t always work.

It’s best to sink into the present. I keep telling myself, over and over and over again, that life is never not now. Life is never not now! Life is never not now. Life is never not now. Life is never not now. Life is never not now.

Good night.